search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TPCC’s star campaigner Vijayashanti unhappy over women missing on posters

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 21, 2018, 2:34 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 3:09 am IST
She also urged the Congress and the TJS to work together to achieve the main aim of the Mahakutami.
Vijayashanti
 Vijayashanti

Hyderabad: The TPCC’s star campaigner, Vijayashanti, has expressed dissatisfaction over the welcome posters prepared for the tour of Sonia Gandhi not showing photos of any female leaders. She said the Congress should not have done this as the party was accusing the TRS of excluding women while appointing ministers. “The people are asking whether the programme is only for men,” she said.

She also urged the Congress and the TJS to work together to achieve the main aim of the Mahakutami. “Other allies are worried by the delay in finalising candidates,” she said.

 

Meanwhile, former MP Rapolu Anand Bhaskar protested against not including his name in the list of star campaigners. In a letter to Telangana Congress affairs in-charge R.C. Khuntia, he said, “This  establishes the importance of persons like me in the party.” 

...
Tags: congress mp vijayashanti, tpcc, r.c. khuntia
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was also part of the "Koffee With Karan" session. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

Here's how you can save money this wedding season

While checking things off their bucket lists, people often end up spending too much, even during highly competitive wedding sales. (Representational Image)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
 

Watching more than 2 hrs and 12 mins of TV daily can lead to early death, says study

Those with healthy lifestyles viewed their set for 2.2 hours a day while 2.9 hours was moderately healthy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Only 50 per cent men feel kissing another person counts as cheating: survey

Couples also said that stress; mental health and having children had a negative impact on their sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Menopause symptoms may be worse for women suffering emotional and physical abuse

Physical abuse increased chances of women suffering from night sweat (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

7 die after bus falls off bridge in Cuttack

The front section of the bus was completely smashed. (Photo: ANI)

Sovan Chatterjee resigns as minister, Mamata Banerjee asks him to quit as mayor too

The resignation letter of Sovan Chatterjee has been forwarded to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @MukulAdhikary5)

Activist says apology is not required

Tweet supporting the poster “Smash Brahminical patriarchy”.

Key people hit out at Twitter CEO

Former apex court judge Markandeya Katju said,

Hyderabad: Loco staff hold rally at Sanath Nagar railway station

According to the All India Loco Running staff Association, which consists of Train Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots in the railways. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham