TPCC’s star campaigner Vijayashanti unhappy over women missing on posters

Hyderabad: The TPCC’s star campaigner, Vijayashanti, has expressed dissatisfaction over the welcome posters prepared for the tour of Sonia Gandhi not showing photos of any female leaders. She said the Congress should not have done this as the party was accusing the TRS of excluding women while appointing ministers. “The people are asking whether the programme is only for men,” she said.

She also urged the Congress and the TJS to work together to achieve the main aim of the Mahakutami. “Other allies are worried by the delay in finalising candidates,” she said.

Meanwhile, former MP Rapolu Anand Bhaskar protested against not including his name in the list of star campaigners. In a letter to Telangana Congress affairs in-charge R.C. Khuntia, he said, “This establishes the importance of persons like me in the party.”