Telugu states are competing in graft: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao

Hyderabad: BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao slammed the Chief Ministers of the Telugu states alleging that the two states were competing against each other on corruption. “The earnings from corruption are high in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” he said.

Speaking to media persons at the BJP state headquarters in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Mr GVL said, “The people of Telangana are irked with the rule of the TRS and the alliance of the Congress.”

He said people’s perception was that both the Congress and TRS considered “politics as a family business”. “Politics should be people’s centric but not family centric.” He also alleged that the TRS had not selected genuine candidates for the elections.

“Mr Rao who earlier spoke about a Dalit Chief Minister had not even given importance to Dalits in issuing tickets and confined them to 19 seats, while BJP had fielded two more SC candidates in addition to the reserved constituencies.”