Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana will become blind if Congress comes to power: K Chandrashekar Rao

ANI
Published Nov 21, 2018, 8:36 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 8:36 am IST
The Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies.
The Telangana State Assembly was dissolved prematurely in September on the recommendation of the ruling KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that if the Congress comes to power, the state will go blind.

Talking about providing electricity to Siddipet district, Rao claimed during an election rally that "Telangana ranked number one in all the sectors. In the next two years, train will come to Siddipet. TRS has also set up a Medical College in Siddipet district. It has announced that 24-hour electricity would be given free of cost to farmers. But if the Congress comes in power, the state will become blind."

 

He further said that food processing units will be set up in each constituency and their responsibilities will be handed over to women unions.

"Passbook for farmers will be given to them directly by the officers at their homes. From next year Rs 10,000 will be given to the farmers for one acre of land. Crops cultivated by farmers will be bought through women's unions in villages. Food processing units will be set up in each constituency and their responsibilities will be handed over to women unions. We are working without corruption," Rao said.

He also announced that his government will soon come up with a new scheme for farmers. "The actual problem for farmers is the cost of the crop. A wonderful scheme has been created for it and will be implemented in the coming days," Rao said.

The Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect members from 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

Tags: trs, k chandrashekar rao, congress, telangana assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




