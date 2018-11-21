search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana elections: Political parties ignore 'woman power' in seat allocation

PTI
Published Nov 21, 2018, 10:59 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 11:50 am IST
Cong, which issued B-form to 100 candidates, gave only 11 tickets to women (11 per cent) while TRS offered just 4 seats (4 per cent).
The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state on December 7. (Representational Image)
 The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state on December 7. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Major political parties in Telangana that ostensibly support the Women's Reservation Bill, gave a raw deal to women in allotment of assembly seats for the December 7 polls.

Telangana has 119 Assembly seats.

 

The Congress, which issued B-form to 100 candidates, gave only 11 tickets to women (11 per cent) while the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti offered just four seats (four per cent) as against six during the 2014 polls.

Justifying the stance towards women candidates, Congress party's star campaigner Khushbu Sundar said her party was the first to introduce the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament and the ruling NDA government has no will to get it cleared from Lok Sabha.

The Bill, which paves way for 33 per cent reservation to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies, was passed in Rajya Sabha in 2010.

"We may not have given 33 per cent seats to women. But we gave 11 seats whereas TRS gave just four. We made a beginning," she had told reporters here when asked about distribution of tickets to women.

Former ministers J Geetha Reddy, DK Aruna, Sunitha Laxma Reddy and Sabitha Indra Reddy are among the women candidates contesting in the coming Assembly polls.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is part of a grand alliance has given the B-Form to one woman out of the 14 seats it is contesting.

Former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh and founder of TDP NT Rama Rao's grand daughter Suhasini is contesting from Kukatpally constituency.

Telangana Jana Samithi, also a partner in the alliance has given ticket to one woman.

Bhavani Reddy is contesting from Siddipet constituency.

The BJP gave tickets to 14 women across the state while its arch rival AIMIM which fielded eight candidates in Hyderabad has no woman representation.

BJP Telangana unit's Chief Spokesperson told PTI that the party maintains social equilibrium when it comes to allocation of seats.

The party is contesting in all the seats solely.

"We gave 14 seats to women highest among all other parties in the state.

We also maintain social equilibrium. We gave 38 seats to Backward Caste, 21 to Scheduled Caste and 12 ST’s," he said.

The CPM-led Bahujana Left Front (BLF) gave tickets to 10 women candidates including a transgender in the city.

TRS leaders were not available for comments.

The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state on December 7.

...
Tags: women's reservation bill, telanaga assembly elections, congress, trs, tdp
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Twitterati trolls Pakistan the 'Oye Hoye' way after losing to New Zealand in 1st Test

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson praised his team's never-say-die approach and described a tension-packed narrow four-run win over Pakistan in the first match on Monday a "good advertisement for Test cricket." (Photo: PCB/Twitter)
 

All-new Maruti Ertiga 2018 launch today

Expected to be priced from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 11 lakh.
 

Watch: New Zealand players dance bhangra on Mundian To Bach Ke after beating Pakistan

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur on Tuesday described his team's narrow four-run defeat in the first Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi as the "worst of his coaching career". (Photo: AP)
 

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was also part of the "Koffee With Karan" session. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

Here's how you can save money this wedding season

While checking things off their bucket lists, people often end up spending too much, even during highly competitive wedding sales. (Representational Image)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi Police arrests Kejriwal's attacker, calls him 'unstable', 'incoherent'

Earlier, the Delhi Police, in a statement, had said that the chilli powder, which was found on the floor of the Delhi Secretariat may have fallen out of Sharma's hand and the attack may have been unintentional. (Photo: ANI)

Sacrilege cases: Akshay Kumar appears before Punjab Police SIT

Soon after his arrival at the Chandigarh airport, the actor headed straight to the Punjab Police headquarters at sector-9 here where security has been stepped up. (Photo: PTI)

India asked for diplomatic access to Kulbhushan Jadhav 2 days ago: Sushma Swaraj

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on spying charges in April 2017. (Photo: File)

‘Govt inaccessible’: Key TRS MP quits party with 3-page criticism note

In a three-page letter addressed to TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy mentioned that the party was getting distanced more and more from the people which it had once represented and the government was becoming inaccessible to the people. (Photo: File)

Former AAP leader Suresh Sharma shot in Amritsar; hospitalised, stable

They said the motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained and investigation was underway. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham