search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana Election: Asaduddin Owaisi says Congress tried to bribe him

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 21, 2018, 1:04 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 3:18 am IST
The Congress heading a 'grand alliance' of TDP, CPI and TJS has announced candidates for 94 segments. 
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
 AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi

Nirmal: The AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that local Congress candidate Aleti Maheshwar Reddy had offered Rs 25 lakh if he does not attend the party meeting in Nirmal.

Mr Owaisi was speaking at a party meeting late on Monday night in Nirmal town.

 

Responding to Mr Owaisi’s allegations, DCC president and Nirmal Congress candidate Mr Maheshwar Reddy said he had never met Mr Owaisi and refuted the allegation made by him. 

He challenged Mr Owaisi to produce the audio tape to prove his allegation. He said he would quit politics and withdraw from the election if Mr Owaisi can prove that he offered him Rs 25 lakh.

“I don’t think Asadduddin Owaisi is worth Rs 25 lakh being a national president of the party and MP and having crores of rupees, properties and assets, including medical and engineering colleges,” Nirmal Congress candidate Mr Maheshwar Reddy said.  

However, an audio clip of a conversation between two persons is in circulation in which one person claiming to be a Congress leader is speaking to an MIM local leader and discussing the party meeting and offering Rs 25 lakh to stop the MIM’s top leader from coming to Nirmal to attend the meeting and taking Mr Maheshwar Reddy’s name.

The MIM is contesting eight seats -- all in Hyderabad -- while the TRS is going alone in the polls to the 119-member assembly.  The Congress heading a 'grand alliance' of TDP, CPI and TJS has announced candidates for 94 segments. 

...
Tags: aimim president asaduddin owaisi, telangana rally, aleti maheshwar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Nirmal


Related Stories

MIM may divert Congress votes to help TRS


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was also part of the "Koffee With Karan" session. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

Here's how you can save money this wedding season

While checking things off their bucket lists, people often end up spending too much, even during highly competitive wedding sales. (Representational Image)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
 

Watching more than 2 hrs and 12 mins of TV daily can lead to early death, says study

Those with healthy lifestyles viewed their set for 2.2 hours a day while 2.9 hours was moderately healthy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Only 50 per cent men feel kissing another person counts as cheating: survey

Couples also said that stress; mental health and having children had a negative impact on their sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Menopause symptoms may be worse for women suffering emotional and physical abuse

Physical abuse increased chances of women suffering from night sweat (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

7 die after bus falls off bridge in Cuttack

The front section of the bus was completely smashed. (Photo: ANI)

Sovan Chatterjee resigns as minister, Mamata Banerjee asks him to quit as mayor too

The resignation letter of Sovan Chatterjee has been forwarded to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @MukulAdhikary5)

Activist says apology is not required

Tweet supporting the poster “Smash Brahminical patriarchy”.

Key people hit out at Twitter CEO

Former apex court judge Markandeya Katju said,

Hyderabad: Loco staff hold rally at Sanath Nagar railway station

According to the All India Loco Running staff Association, which consists of Train Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots in the railways. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham