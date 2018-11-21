Tamil Nadu CM tours Gaja-hit areas, may meet PM Modi tomorrow

Pudukottai: Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Tuesday inspected the Gaja-hit areas in the southern districts, distributed relief materials among the victims and said he would seek Central assistance when he would most likely meet the Prime Minister on Thursday.

“We have sought appointment with the PM. We expect it could be the day after tomorrow (Thursday). The state government will present a report on the damage with evidence and seek adequate Central funds” the CM told reporters here during his visit to Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts in the morning.

Amid criticism of his government's handling of the situation, the chief minister, who announced a package costing Rs 1,000-crore on Monday for immediate relief and rehabilitation work, urged the Opposition to bury political differences and contribute towards the relief activities. He said the Kerala example and said during the recent devastating floods there, the opposition parties raised no issues even though it took about a month for the relief work to be completed.

“Everybody must go by their conscience and do their bit in helping the victims”, said the CM.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam inspect Gaja affected Pudukkottai and Thanjavur districts in helicopter on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Asked about the angry victims in several places complaining about tardy relief works, the CM pointed out that loss of lives had been minimized only because the government took precautionary measures, such as moving people in vulnerable areas to safer shelters. None can predict the magnitude of a natural phenomenon and 'Gaja' has left a huge trail of destruction, he said, insisting that ministers and senior officials were on their toes as the government toiled on a war-footing to reach relief to the people.

The CM in a media interaction at Trichy said some opposition leaders and other critics were freely flinging charges in an insensitive manner. “Do not insult and humiliate the staff and others risking their lives in carrying out relief work”, he said referring to the critics.

Accompanied by ministers and officials, Palaniswami inspected some coconut groves devastated by Cyclone Gaja in Thanjavur district and also distributed relief materials, including rice and other essential articles, to the affected people. At Pattukottai, he distributed Rs 30 lakh as compensation to a woman, who lost all her three sons in a wall collapse during the cyclone — he had earlier announced Rs 10 lakh solatium to the kin of each of those killed in the cyclone.

A report from Nagapattinam said several areas in the district including Vedaranyam and Sirkazhi were experiencing intermittent heavy rains, affecting the relief operations. Residents protested in some places demanding supply of drinking water and restoration of electricity.

On Monday, Palaniswami took stock of the situation at a high-level meeting in Chennai and announced an immediate cash assistance totalling `8,800 to each family sheltered in relief camps, besides 10-kg rice and four litres of kerosene.

He had said the Gaja death toll went up to 46 and that 2,51,674 people were housed in relief camps.