search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sushma Swaraj not to contest 2019 elections

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 21, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 3:01 am IST
Sushma Swaraj had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016.
Sushma Swaraj
 Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi/ Indore: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, one of the most prominent faces of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government, announced on Tuesday that she had “made up her mind” not to contest the 2019 general election due to “health reasons”. 

Ms Swaraj, 66, announced this at a media interaction in Indore in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh amid growing speculation within the party since early this year that she could be sent to the Rajya Sabha or appointed as a Governor due to health reasons. 

 

Ms Swaraj has represented Vidisha in the Lok Sabha since 2009.

In Madhya Pradesh, the state BJP is abuzz with rumours that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s son Kartikeya could make his electoral debut either from Vidisha or Bhopal, considered as the party’s strongholds. Speculation in also rife in the BJP state unit that some other family member of the Chief Minister or one of his confidants could stand from Vidisha if Ms Swaraj is not contesting from there.

 Ms Swaraj, who is serving her fourth term in the Lok Sabha, told reporters in Indore: “It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest the next (Lok Sabha) elections due to health reasons.” 

She had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016.

“After being elected from Vidisha as a Lok Sabha MP, I was the Leader of the Opposition. Later, I was given the responsibility of the external affairs ministry.  Despite holding these prime posts, I used to visit all Assembly segments in my constituency every month for nearly eight years.

 “Doctors have advised me that I should avoid exposure to dust. Because of this, I am unable to take part even in election rallies. Due to health reasons, I can’t participate in outdoor public programmes... I have also told my party leadership that in view of health reasons, I have to avoid such exposure,” Ms Swaraj said.

 Congress spokesperson Abhishek “Manu” Singhvi said it was her personal decision, and declined to comment any further.

 Ms Swaraj’s husband Swaraj Kaushal, a former governor of Mizoram, posted “thank you” on Twitter, and said that even Milkha Singh had one day stopped running.

 A spell-binding orator in Hindi, Ms Swaraj is among the few top politicians capable of speaking in English with equal ease, and has had a few rare distinctions, including being the youngest Cabinet minister at 25, when she had joined the Haryana government in 1977, and the first woman chief minister of Delhi.

She is also the first woman external affairs minister of the country though Indira Gandhi, as Prime Minister, had held charge of the portfolio.

 Ms Swaraj also served in the Rajya Sabha for three terms and was a member of the Haryana Assembly the state she comes from twice. 

...
Tags: narendra modi government, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was also part of the "Koffee With Karan" session. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

Here's how you can save money this wedding season

While checking things off their bucket lists, people often end up spending too much, even during highly competitive wedding sales. (Representational Image)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
 

Watching more than 2 hrs and 12 mins of TV daily can lead to early death, says study

Those with healthy lifestyles viewed their set for 2.2 hours a day while 2.9 hours was moderately healthy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Only 50 per cent men feel kissing another person counts as cheating: survey

Couples also said that stress; mental health and having children had a negative impact on their sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Menopause symptoms may be worse for women suffering emotional and physical abuse

Physical abuse increased chances of women suffering from night sweat (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

7 die after bus falls off bridge in Cuttack

The front section of the bus was completely smashed. (Photo: ANI)

Sovan Chatterjee resigns as minister, Mamata Banerjee asks him to quit as mayor too

The resignation letter of Sovan Chatterjee has been forwarded to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @MukulAdhikary5)

Activist says apology is not required

Tweet supporting the poster “Smash Brahminical patriarchy”.

Key people hit out at Twitter CEO

Former apex court judge Markandeya Katju said,

Hyderabad: Loco staff hold rally at Sanath Nagar railway station

According to the All India Loco Running staff Association, which consists of Train Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots in the railways. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham