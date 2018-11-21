search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'Sorry Sushma Swaraj will leave Parliament', tweets Shashi Tharoor, EAM responds

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Nov 21, 2018, 9:41 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 9:41 pm IST
Tweeting her response, Sushma Swaraj quipped that she wished both continued in their positions.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she is not retiring from politics. (Photo: PTI)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said she is not retiring from politics. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hours after External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader on Tuesday declared that she would not contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is active on Twitter, wrote “For all our political differences, I am sorry that @SushmaSwaraj will leave Parliament.”

Tweeting her response, Sushma Swaraj quipped that she wished both continued in their positions.

 

 

 

At a press meet in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, Union minister Sushma Swaraj declared that she would not contest next year's general elections. She cited health reasons.

Read: Sushma Swaraj won’t contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections, cites health reasons

Soon after, the minister’s husband Swaraj Kaushal tweeted "thank you" and said "even Milkha Singh stopped running at one point".

Also Read: Here's how Sushma Swaraj's husband thanked her for 2019 polls decision

After Sushma Swaraj’s declaration on Tuesday, many appeared to assume that she was retiring from politics but the EAM put out a clarification saying, "... I am not retiring from politics. It is just that I am not contesting the next Lok Sabha election due to my health issues," she tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj has won nine Lok Sabha elections and is the second woman foreign minister after Indira Gandhi.

She was forced to take a break from work for months in 2016 because of her diabetes and kidney failure. She had undergone a kidney transplant.

...
Tags: sushma swaraj, shashi tharoor, 2019 lok sabha elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7 winter bag trends that are popping all over Instagram

Let’s take a look at the top 7 bag trends which are popping all over instagram. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are top plant care tips for amateurs

Here are tips on how to encourage winter plant survival and it could be a lifesaver! (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Huawei to launch Mate 20 Series in India on Nov 27

The Huawei Mate 20 Series is powered by Huawei’s flagship chip Kirin 980, which is manufactured with the advanced 7nm process. It features Cortex-A76-based CPUs and a Mali-G76 GPU.
 

Here are things men can do for good health

Experts from a variety of scientific, medical and public health disciplines have highlighted some of the most important health tips.
 

Top 100 realtors' wealth soars 27 pc in 2018; Mangal Lodha tops rich list

Lodha group founder Mangal Prabhat Lodha. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Stress is number one libido killer, says study

Following it is mental –health issues which affect 26 per cent of people’s libido and having children and work follow closely with 20 per cent and 18 per cent cases. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'BJP runs government comparatively better than Congress': Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference, in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)

J&K Assembly dissolved as Mufti vs Lone stake claims to form govt

The governor dissolved the state assembly under the relevant provisions in Jammu and Kashmir constitution. (Photo: PTI)

Ahead of Telangana polls, TDP promises loan waiver, free laptops in manifesto 

The manifesto said a house, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and a job would be provided to the families of 1,200 'martyrs' who sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana. (Photo: File)

RSS acting like ‘Taliban, Khalistan terrorists’ in Sabarimala issue: CPI(M)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai said RSS was responsible for the stand-off on entry of menstruating women in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @s.ramachandranpillai)

Here’s why 50 per cent of India’s ATMs may shut down by March 2019

Closure of the ATMs will impact thousands of jobs and also the financial inclusion efforts of the government, the industry body said in a statement. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham