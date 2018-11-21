search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Senior Congress leader M I Shanavas passes away at 67

PTI
Published Nov 21, 2018, 8:44 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 8:44 am IST
The Member of Parliament who represented the Wayanad constituency twice in the Lok Sabha breathed his last at around 1 am.
His mortal remains are expected to be brought to Kochi in the afternoon. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 His mortal remains are expected to be brought to Kochi in the afternoon. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader M I Shanavas, passed away early Wednesday at a private hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu after a prolonged illness.

He was 67. The Member of Parliament who represented the Wayanad constituency twice in the Lok Sabha breathed his last at around 1 am. He had undergone a liver transplant on Nov 2.

 

His mortal remains are expected to be brought to Kochi in the afternoon. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with senior Congress leader and former chief minister Oommen Chandy and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, expressed their condolences over Shanavas' demise. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

...
Tags: congress, mi shanavas, pinarayi vijayan, kerala pradesh congress committee
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was also part of the "Koffee With Karan" session. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

Here's how you can save money this wedding season

While checking things off their bucket lists, people often end up spending too much, even during highly competitive wedding sales. (Representational Image)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
 

Watching more than 2 hrs and 12 mins of TV daily can lead to early death, says study

Those with healthy lifestyles viewed their set for 2.2 hours a day while 2.9 hours was moderately healthy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Only 50 per cent men feel kissing another person counts as cheating: survey

Couples also said that stress; mental health and having children had a negative impact on their sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Menopause symptoms may be worse for women suffering emotional and physical abuse

Physical abuse increased chances of women suffering from night sweat (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana will become blind if Congress comes to power: K Chandrashekar Rao

The Telangana State Assembly was dissolved prematurely in September on the recommendation of the ruling KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government. (Photo: File)

Air India pilot back as executive director post alcohol test fail: report

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved his appointment as director for operations, which is a board-level position, for a period of five years. (Photo: Facebook | Screengrab | @arvind.kathpalia)

Hundreds march to Manohar Parrikar's home, demand resignation in 48 hours

Manohar Parrikar, 62, has been recuperating at his private residence since October 14 when he was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. (Photo: File)

Cannot restore affected areas overnight: Madras high court

Madras high court

Puducherry BJP's bandh call on Sabarimala temple issue

Sabarimala Temple
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham