search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  It remains to be seen how Aaron Finch and his men cope up with the pressure as they aim to defy the odds. (Photo: Twitter) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st T20: Khaleel Ahmed dismisses D' Arcy Short
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Madras HC acquits man in sexual assault case, terms police probe ‘faulty’

PTI
Published Nov 21, 2018, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 1:27 pm IST
The matter relates to the sexual assault of a woman by Venkatesan on October 13, 2007 at her residence in Arani.
The court also directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to peruse the judgement given by the trial court and the high court and arrange for training classes to all investigation officers to sensitise them to the manner in which a probe should be conducted in a case of sexual offence. (Photo: File)
 The court also directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to peruse the judgement given by the trial court and the high court and arrange for training classes to all investigation officers to sensitise them to the manner in which a probe should be conducted in a case of sexual offence. (Photo: File)

Chennai: The Madras high court has acquitted a man, who was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment by a lower court in a case of sexual assault in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai district in 2007, terming the police probe as “faulty”.

The court also directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to peruse the judgement given by the trial court and the high court and arrange for training classes to all investigation officers to sensitise them to the manner in which a probe should be conducted in a case of sexual offence.

 

Allowing the appeal by the accused V Venkatesan Tuesday, Justice MV Muralidharan said, “It is seen from records that the investigation conducted by an inspector of police is the root cause for the collapse of the case of the prosecution.” In the case on hand, the judge said the investigating officer, without taking due care, conducted the probe in a casual manner and was not aware of the manner to investigate into the offence.

 “The faulty investigation and the conduct of the victim soon after the occurrence of the incident have not inspired confidence in the case of the prosecution,” he said.

The matter relates to the sexual assault of a woman by Venkatesan on October 13, 2007 at her residence in Arani.

Venkatesan was handed down the sentence on August 23, 2013 by a lower court for the offence under sections 450 (house trespass), 376 (punishment for sexual assault) of IPC.

Aggrieved over the conviction and sentence passed by the court, Venkatesan preferred the instant appeal in the High Court.

Noting that the accused was arrested after a lapse of 11 months of the incident, the judge said the complaint was lodged by the victim on October 19, 2007 and her medical examination done on October 31, which is a faulty investigation.

The judge then acquitted Venkatesan of all charges.

...
Tags: madras high court, indian penal code, police probe faulty
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| Aus vs Ind 1st T20: Khaleel Ahmed dismisses D' Arcy Short

It remains to be seen how Aaron Finch and his men cope up with the pressure as they aim to defy the odds. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Twitterati trolls Pakistan the 'Oye Hoye' way after losing to New Zealand in 1st Test

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson praised his team's never-say-die approach and described a tension-packed narrow four-run win over Pakistan in the first match on Monday a "good advertisement for Test cricket." (Photo: PCB/Twitter)
 

All-new Maruti Ertiga 2018 launch today

Expected to be priced from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 11 lakh.
 

Watch: New Zealand players dance bhangra on Mundian To Bach Ke after beating Pakistan

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur on Tuesday described his team's narrow four-run defeat in the first Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi as the "worst of his coaching career". (Photo: AP)
 

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was also part of the "Koffee With Karan" session. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

Here's how you can save money this wedding season

While checking things off their bucket lists, people often end up spending too much, even during highly competitive wedding sales. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi's overall air quality 'very poor', some areas record 'severe' pollution

Thirteen areas in Delhi recorded 'severe' air quality and 23 recorded 'very poor' air quality, according to data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Man masturbates in Delhi bus; woman says no passenger helped her

Delhi Police have arrested a man on charges of masturbating in front of a girl in moving bus. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police arrests Kejriwal's attacker, calls him 'unstable', 'incoherent'

Earlier, the Delhi Police, in a statement, had said that the chilli powder, which was found on the floor of the Delhi Secretariat may have fallen out of Sharma's hand and the attack may have been unintentional. (Photo: ANI)

Sacrilege cases: Akshay Kumar appears before Punjab Police SIT

Soon after his arrival at the Chandigarh airport, the actor headed straight to the Punjab Police headquarters at sector-9 here where security has been stepped up. (Photo: PTI)

Telangana elections: Political parties ignore 'woman power' in seat allocation

The assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state on December 7. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham