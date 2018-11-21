Like in Northeast will rule Telangana: BJP state president Dr K Laxman

Hyderabad: The BJP state president Dr K. Laxman said that they would form the government in Telangana like they had in many other states. “We have come to power in many of the states, where we do not have even two per cent of the votes The BJP has formed a government in Assam, Haryana, Tripura, Manipur and other states, then why can’t we form a government in Telangana? We are confident we will.”

Laxman spoke about the political scenario in the state during ‘Meet the Press’ programme in Basheerbagh on Tuesday. Mr Laxman came down heavily on the TRS and allies of the Mahakutami.

Describing Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu as the ‘U-turn man’, Laxman said sarcastically, that all U-turn signal boards in Andhra Pradesh were replaced with the photos of Mr Chandrababu Naidu. “Banning the CBI in the state is a foolish thing. CBI is an independent department and because it raided TD leaders it was projected as being political.” He emphasized that in AP, the only reason it was banned “was to save corrupt people”.

He also said that the people of Telangana were not ready to believe Mr Naidu, as the TD had staged protests after Telangana was announced.

Speaking about the TRS, Mr Laxman said, “The BJP will come up with a people’s manifesto, unlike TRS’s family manifesto. The promises made in the last elections were not fulfilled and TRS is coming up with fresh promises. What happened to jobs for the people of Telangana? The TRS government has failed to conduct even one DSC in all these years. Research in OU was also stalled due to vacancies. Mr Rao who promised a Dalit Chief Minister, has not even allotted more seats to Dalits in these elections.”

In this context he said that except for the BJP, no other party had followed social justice in distributing tickets. “Mr Rao feels only Kavitha is the leader and he can’t find any other women capable of holding a position in the government,” he said.