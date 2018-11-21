search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hundreds march to Manohar Parrikar's home, demand resignation in 48 hours

PTI
Published Nov 21, 2018, 8:15 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 8:15 am IST
People came together under banner of 'People's March For Restoration of Governance' and gave "ultimatum" to Parrikar to step down as CM.
Manohar Parrikar, 62, has been recuperating at his private residence since October 14 when he was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. (Photo: File)
 Manohar Parrikar, 62, has been recuperating at his private residence since October 14 when he was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. (Photo: File)

Panaji: Hundreds of people, including some Congress leaders, Tuesday evening marched to the private residence of ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, demanding his resignation, and a "full-time" chief minister in his place.

The people, who came together under the banner of 'People's March For Restoration of Governance', marched for about 1 km, and gave an "ultimatum" of 48 hours to Manohar Parrikar to step down as the chief minister.

 

Apart from the Congress, other political parties including NCP and Shiv Sena also extended support to the protest march, which was initiated by social activists and NGOs.

The protesters demanded Parrikar step down as the chief minister as he has been unwell.

They said the governance in the state had suffered as Manohar Parrikar was ill and remained hospitalised for more than nine months.

The police stopped the protest march 100 metres from the chief minister's private residence.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Collector Shashank Tripathy said the chief minister refused to meet the protesters due to his ill-health.

On behalf of the protesters, Aires Rodrigues, social activist and the leader of the protest march, publicly gave an "ultimatum" of 48 hours to Parrikar to step down.

"We need a full-time CM. For the last nine months, the state administration has collapsed. The CM is not meeting his own ministers and MLAs," Aires Rodrigues said.

He said the people who marched to the chief minister's residence had also come to check on his health condition.

Aires Rodrigues warned of launching a state-wide agitation in case Parrikar does not step down within 48 hours.

Congress leaders, including the party's Goa unit chief Girish Chodankar, Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, MLAs Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Antonio Fernandes, Francis Silveira took part in the march.

The Goa unit chief of Shiv Sena Jitesh Kamat said, "The people of the state are praying for the speedy recovery of the CM, but that does not mean he should continue to put the state administration on hold."

Manohar Parrikar, 62, has been recuperating at his private residence since October 14 when he was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had earlier said Manohar Parrikar was suffering from pancreatic cancer.

...
Tags: congress, manohar parrikar, ncp, shiv sena
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was also part of the "Koffee With Karan" session. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

Here's how you can save money this wedding season

While checking things off their bucket lists, people often end up spending too much, even during highly competitive wedding sales. (Representational Image)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
 

Watching more than 2 hrs and 12 mins of TV daily can lead to early death, says study

Those with healthy lifestyles viewed their set for 2.2 hours a day while 2.9 hours was moderately healthy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Only 50 per cent men feel kissing another person counts as cheating: survey

Couples also said that stress; mental health and having children had a negative impact on their sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Menopause symptoms may be worse for women suffering emotional and physical abuse

Physical abuse increased chances of women suffering from night sweat (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Cannot restore affected areas overnight: Madras high court

Madras high court

Puducherry BJP's bandh call on Sabarimala temple issue

Sabarimala Temple

Madras high court seeks report on editor’s appearance in court

Madras high court

Govt engages over 3 lakh persons, 7.81 lakh food packets distributed: S P Velumani

State minister S.P. Velumani distributes relief materials to affected people at Nagapatti-nam district on Tuesday. (Photo: DC)

Tamil Nadu: Stalin, Ramadoss slam CM of ‘conducting copter drama’

DMK president M.K. Stalin greets CPI leader Sudhakar Reddy at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai on Tuesday. Also seen are (L to R) DMK MP Kanimozhi, CPI MP D. Raja , State CPI secretary R. Mutharasan and former union minister T.R. Baalu. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham