‘Govt inaccessible’: Key TRS MP quits party with 3-page criticism note

Published Nov 21, 2018, 9:52 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 9:52 am IST
It is not immediately known whether Reddy has any plans to join the Congress or any other party.
Hyderabad: Ahead of December 7 assembly elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) faced a set back when its parliamentarian Konda Vishweshwar Reddy resigned from the party on Tuesday.

Reddy, the richest MP from Telangana with declared assets of over Rs 528 crore, represents Chevella parliamentary constituency in Ranga Reddy district.

 

Reddy also announced that he was quitting his Lok Sabha membership. It is not immediately known whether the MP has any plans to join the Congress or any other party.

In a three-page letter addressed to TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, Reddy mentioned that the party was getting distanced more and more from the people which it had once represented and the government was becoming inaccessible to the people.

Reddy added that he regretted that the chief minister had inducted people who were against Telangana.  “I feel people who had fought for Telangana and shared a common ideology, including me, are no longer needed in the party,” he said.

MP stated that he felt powerless within the party; he could not speak out or take action as he was bound by the party discipline.

It is believed that Reddy is upset with TRS leadership for sidelining him and giving more importance to transport minister P Mahendar Reddy.

Apart from Reddy, another TRS MP, Sitaram Naik from Mahubabad, is also learnt to be unhappy with the TRS encouraging an IPS officer Lakshman Naik and planning to deny him the seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

...
Tags: telangana assembly elections, trs, konda vishweshwar reddy, congress, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




