'Don't win by visiting temples': Rajnath Singh's dig at Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Nov 21, 2018, 8:53 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 8:53 am IST
Singh accused Congress of trying to win votes by instigating social, casteist and religious sentiments, instead of focusing on humanity.
'The one who has been visiting temples in a bid to win the elections these days doesn't know how to sit in the temple...at times he sits on knees and sometimes stands up,' Singh said. (Photo: PTI)
Burhanpur: In a veiled attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his visits to temples in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the one "who has been visiting temples in a bid to win elections these days doesn't know how to sit" there.

Addressing an election rally, Singh also accused the Congress of trying to win votes by instigating social, casteist and religious sentiments, instead of focusing on humanity.

 

"The one who has been visiting temples in a bid to win the elections these days doesn't know how to sit in the temple...at times he sits on knees and sometimes stands up," Singh said.

"Where were they earlier? Such people don't win by visiting temples," he said.

Singh said although the BJP has declared Shivraj Singh Chouhan as its chief ministerial face, the opposition party was yet to announce a CM face.

"But it is a mystery who will be the Congress's CM face. There is a marriage procession, but nobody knows who the groom is," he said.

The minister said the Congress was playing 'Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri' with the people of the state on the lines of TV reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Terming MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as a champion of good governance, Singh said the state has taken a leap in terms of development in the past 15 years.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, rajnath singh, shivraj singh chouhan
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Burhanpur




