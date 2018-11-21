search on deccanchronicle.com
Convict gets death, other lifer in 1984 Delhi Sikh riots

Published Nov 21, 2018
The verdict was pronounced in the Tihar Jail due to security concerns and attack on the convicts on the premises of the Delhi court.
On November 14, the court had convicted Singh and Sherawat for killing two men during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots — the first conviction in the cases reopened by the SIT. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday awarded death penalty to convict Yashpal Singh for killing two men in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the first capital punishment in the case. 

Additional sessions judge Ajay Pandey also awarded life term to co-convict Naresh Sherawat in the case. 

 

The verdict was pronounced in the Tihar Jail due to security concerns and attack on the convicts on the premises of the Delhi court.

On November 14, the court had convicted Singh and Sherawat for killing two men during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots — the first conviction in the cases reopened by the SIT.

The Delhi Police had closed the case in 1994 for want of evidence.

However, a Special Investigation Team on the riots reopened it.

While this is the first death penalty after the SIT was formed, one Kishori was earlier given the death penalty by a trial court in as many as seven anti-Sikh riots cases.  

Tags: 1984 anti-sikh riots, yashpal singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




