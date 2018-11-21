Congress leader Khushboo calls KCR ‘naya nawab, commission man’

Hyderabad: “The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is in love with the BJP,” alleged Congress leader and actress Khushboo. She also slammed caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), saying that he was under the impression that ‘CM’ referred to ‘Commission Man’ and was behaving like a ‘Naya Nawab’ by holding court in Pragathi Bhavan.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan in the city on Tuesday, Khushboo said, “Chandrasekhar Rao thinks he is a Nawab by staying in a house built with hundreds of crores and by roaming in costly cars. The TRS government is meant for only taking commissions but the people will make him zero at these elections. The government is carrying out unethical practices. Its stand on the Maoists is not good. The government is responsible for the fake encounters, including the encounter killing of Sruthi.”

She also alleged that not even one promise of Chandrasekhar Rao was fulfilled in the last four years. “The proposal and promise of a Dalit CM was thrown in the dustbin,” she said. Developing on her accusation that the TRS was “in love” with the BJP, Khushboo said, “Chief Minister K. Chandra-sekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi confine themselves to ribbon cuttings for programmes, and do not do anything beyond that.”

She alleged that the lands of the tribals were also sold by Mr Rao for commissions. “He is the only Chief Minister in the country who stays in his farmhouse without coming to the secretariat,” she said.

She added, “There is no safety for women under this government. While the Congress gave tickets to 11 women, TRS has given only three tickets for women in the upcoming polls. Mr Chandrasekhar Rao’s government is an anti-women government. About `220 crore were looted in the name of Bathukamma sarees. Mr Chandra-sekhar Rao considers that the development of Kavitha (his daughter) is the development of women. It is a shame that the TRS has not appointed a woman minister for women and Child welfare department too.”