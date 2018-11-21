search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

'BJP runs government comparatively better than Congress': Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published Nov 21, 2018, 9:08 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 9:08 pm IST
Rajnath Singh also defended the BJP-led government at the Centre over the Rafale jet deal row.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference, in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a press conference, in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday claimed that the BJP has run the government "comparatively better" than the Congress and blamed the opposition party for a "credibility crisis" in politics after Independence.

Talking to reporters in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Singh asserted that the country was currently witnessing "acche din" (good days) and it was a matter of perception how people saw it.

 

He also defended the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre over the Rafale jet deal row.

"Indian economy is the fastest growing economy in the world due to the charismatic work of our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi). India (people) has accepted that BJP is a political party which runs the government comparatively better than the Congress," Singh told reporters.

"I said comparatively... no political party is perfect, neither we are, I never made such a claim. All political parties have shortcomings. But this (BJP) is a political party which works better, comparatively," he asserted.

In a stinging attack on the Congress, he accused it of creating a "credibility crisis" in the country, saying there was a difference between the party's words and actions.

"I believe that in the history of independent India, the politics of Congress has created a credibility crisis about country's politicians and politics as a whole. This credibility crisis was created due to the difference between words and deeds (of politicians)," Singh said.

To a question on the Rafale deal controversy, he said, "Rafale is Ra-fail. Dassault CEO has already clarified. One can see the reality of these allegations."

"It was alleged that the contract of Rs 30,000 crore was being allotted to one offset partner (of Dassault). But, the truth is that the contract is meant for all offset partners and not for one," he said.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, bjp, congress
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7 winter bag trends that are popping all over Instagram

Let’s take a look at the top 7 bag trends which are popping all over instagram. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are top plant care tips for amateurs

Here are tips on how to encourage winter plant survival and it could be a lifesaver! (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Huawei to launch Mate 20 Series in India on Nov 27

The Huawei Mate 20 Series is powered by Huawei’s flagship chip Kirin 980, which is manufactured with the advanced 7nm process. It features Cortex-A76-based CPUs and a Mali-G76 GPU.
 

Here are things men can do for good health

Experts from a variety of scientific, medical and public health disciplines have highlighted some of the most important health tips.
 

Top 100 realtors' wealth soars 27 pc in 2018; Mangal Lodha tops rich list

Lodha group founder Mangal Prabhat Lodha. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Stress is number one libido killer, says study

Following it is mental –health issues which affect 26 per cent of people’s libido and having children and work follow closely with 20 per cent and 18 per cent cases. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mehbooba Mufti stakes claim to form government in Jammu and Kashmir

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti writes letter to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. (Photo: File)

Ahead of Telangana polls, TDP promises loan waiver, free laptops in manifesto 

The manifesto said a house, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and a job would be provided to the families of 1,200 'martyrs' who sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana. (Photo: File)

RSS acting like ‘Taliban, Khalistan terrorists’ in Sabarimala issue: CPI(M)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai said RSS was responsible for the stand-off on entry of menstruating women in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @s.ramachandranpillai)

Here’s why 50 per cent of India’s ATMs may shut down by March 2019

Closure of the ATMs will impact thousands of jobs and also the financial inclusion efforts of the government, the industry body said in a statement. (Representational Image)

'We could suffer huge loss if Muslims don't vote for us': Kamal Nath in video

In the video, Congress leader Kamal Nath said that if the Congress does not get at least 90 per cent of the Muslim votes, it will be a 'huge loss'. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @amitmalviya)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham