search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Assembly Elections: MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quits TRS, may join Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Nov 21, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 2:52 am IST
Mr Reddy, who is the sitting MP from Chevella, is unhappy with the party leadership giving more prominence to others and neglecting him.
Konda Vishweshwar Reddy
  Konda Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: As reported disgruntled Lok Sabha MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Tuesday resigned from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti with Assembly elections just a few weeks away. He announced that he will also resign from the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, when this newspaper asked Mr Reddy on his plans to quit to join the Congress, he had outrightly denied saying that the would be part of the TRS.

 

Mr Reddy, who is the sitting MP from Chevella, is unhappy with the party leadership giving more prominence to others and neglecting him. Deccan Chronicle had indicated that he is likely to leave the TRS and join the Congress.

In his three-page resignation letter to TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr Reddy said: “I fought for the party in 2014 when the party needed me. However, the party has inducted people who were against Telangana state and our ideology into the Cabinet and given them more power and prominence. I feel people who were fighting for Telangana and share a common ideology including me are no longer needed in the party.”

He said he had tried to maintain a fair and selfless stance on all issues despite provocation.

“Since I am unable to acquiescence with the current scenario I feel the best possible path for me is to resign from the party. I will also resign from Lok Sabha.”

He added, “KCR Garu, I will always respect you for your struggle for separate Telangana and your achievements. I feel happy that the people and history will remember you always as a leader who led the struggle, achieved Telangana state and became the first chief minister of a separate Telangana state.

“I am personally very pained at the situation. I am in and hope you will understand my perspective. Not being a traditional politician I cannot delink action and ideology, sense and sentiment. I sincerely hope to maintain a friendly and cordial relationship with you.” 

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samiti, konda vishweshwar reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was also part of the "Koffee With Karan" session. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

Here's how you can save money this wedding season

While checking things off their bucket lists, people often end up spending too much, even during highly competitive wedding sales. (Representational Image)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
 

Watching more than 2 hrs and 12 mins of TV daily can lead to early death, says study

Those with healthy lifestyles viewed their set for 2.2 hours a day while 2.9 hours was moderately healthy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Only 50 per cent men feel kissing another person counts as cheating: survey

Couples also said that stress; mental health and having children had a negative impact on their sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Menopause symptoms may be worse for women suffering emotional and physical abuse

Physical abuse increased chances of women suffering from night sweat (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

7 die after bus falls off bridge in Cuttack

The front section of the bus was completely smashed. (Photo: ANI)

Sovan Chatterjee resigns as minister, Mamata Banerjee asks him to quit as mayor too

The resignation letter of Sovan Chatterjee has been forwarded to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @MukulAdhikary5)

Activist says apology is not required

Tweet supporting the poster “Smash Brahminical patriarchy”.

Key people hit out at Twitter CEO

Former apex court judge Markandeya Katju said,

Hyderabad: Loco staff hold rally at Sanath Nagar railway station

According to the All India Loco Running staff Association, which consists of Train Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots in the railways. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham