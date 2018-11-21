Assembly Elections: MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy quits TRS, may join Congress

Hyderabad: As reported disgruntled Lok Sabha MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy on Tuesday resigned from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti with Assembly elections just a few weeks away. He announced that he will also resign from the Lok Sabha.

Earlier, when this newspaper asked Mr Reddy on his plans to quit to join the Congress, he had outrightly denied saying that the would be part of the TRS.

Mr Reddy, who is the sitting MP from Chevella, is unhappy with the party leadership giving more prominence to others and neglecting him. Deccan Chronicle had indicated that he is likely to leave the TRS and join the Congress.

In his three-page resignation letter to TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Mr Reddy said: “I fought for the party in 2014 when the party needed me. However, the party has inducted people who were against Telangana state and our ideology into the Cabinet and given them more power and prominence. I feel people who were fighting for Telangana and share a common ideology including me are no longer needed in the party.”

He said he had tried to maintain a fair and selfless stance on all issues despite provocation.

“Since I am unable to acquiescence with the current scenario I feel the best possible path for me is to resign from the party. I will also resign from Lok Sabha.”

He added, “KCR Garu, I will always respect you for your struggle for separate Telangana and your achievements. I feel happy that the people and history will remember you always as a leader who led the struggle, achieved Telangana state and became the first chief minister of a separate Telangana state.

“I am personally very pained at the situation. I am in and hope you will understand my perspective. Not being a traditional politician I cannot delink action and ideology, sense and sentiment. I sincerely hope to maintain a friendly and cordial relationship with you.”