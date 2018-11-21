search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Ahead of Telangana polls, TDP promises loan waiver, free laptops in manifesto 

PTI
Published Nov 21, 2018, 7:35 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 7:35 pm IST
The manifesto was released by TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana here Wednesday.
The manifesto said a house, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and a job would be provided to the families of 1,200 'martyrs' who sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana. (Photo: File)
 The manifesto said a house, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and a job would be provided to the families of 1,200 'martyrs' who sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Loan waiver and an investment support scheme for farmers, free cycles to girl students and free laptops to college and university students are some of the highlights of the Telugu Desam Party's manifesto for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. 

The manifesto was released by TDP's Telangana unit president L Ramana here Wednesday. The manifesto promised waiver of up to Rs two lakh agricultural loans. It said Rs 10,000 crore would be allocated in the budget for a market intervention scheme for the benefit of the farm sector. 

 

Bonus, in addition to the minimum support price, would be announced for major crops, it said. Farmers would be given an annual investment support of Rs 10,000 per year per crop, it said. 

The manifesto said one lakh jobs would be filled up in the first year (after coming to power). Efforts would be made to upgrade the skills of unemployed youth. It said unemployment assistance of Rs 3,000 per month would be given to unemployed youth. 

The manifesto said a house, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and a job would be provided to the families of 1,200 "martyrs" who sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana. A permanent memorial would be built for the "martyrs", it said. 

"Free laptops to students from Inter (XI and XII) to university," it said. It said cycles would be distributed free of cost to girl students of 68th standard to Inter. 

The manifesto said financial assistance of Rs five lakh would be extended to those building houses in their own land as part of efforts to provide housing for all. 

It also said 'Pragati Bhavan', the Chief Minister's official residence built during the TRS regime, would be made a public hospital. The party said it would be committed to the points mentioned in the manifesto. 

TDP is part of the "grand alliance" for the Assembly elections. The party is contesting 13 seats (out of 119) as part of seat-sharing among the alliance partners. Elections are scheduled in Telangana on December 7. 

...
Tags: telangana assembly elections, andhra cm chandrababu naidu, tdp manifesto for telangana polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7 winter bag trends that are popping all over Instagram

Let’s take a look at the top 7 bag trends which are popping all over instagram. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are top plant care tips for amateurs

Here are tips on how to encourage winter plant survival and it could be a lifesaver! (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Huawei to launch Mate 20 Series in India on Nov 27

The Huawei Mate 20 Series is powered by Huawei’s flagship chip Kirin 980, which is manufactured with the advanced 7nm process. It features Cortex-A76-based CPUs and a Mali-G76 GPU.
 

Here are things men can do for good health

Experts from a variety of scientific, medical and public health disciplines have highlighted some of the most important health tips.
 

Top 100 realtors' wealth soars 27 pc in 2018; Mangal Lodha tops rich list

Lodha group founder Mangal Prabhat Lodha. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Stress is number one libido killer, says study

Following it is mental –health issues which affect 26 per cent of people’s libido and having children and work follow closely with 20 per cent and 18 per cent cases. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

RSS acting like ‘Taliban, Khalistan terrorists’ in Sabarimala issue: CPI(M)

Communist Party of India (Marxist) politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai said RSS was responsible for the stand-off on entry of menstruating women in Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @s.ramachandranpillai)

Here’s why 50 per cent of India’s ATMs may shut down by March 2019

Closure of the ATMs will impact thousands of jobs and also the financial inclusion efforts of the government, the industry body said in a statement. (Representational Image)

'We could suffer huge loss if Muslims don't vote for us': Kamal Nath in video

In the video, Congress leader Kamal Nath said that if the Congress does not get at least 90 per cent of the Muslim votes, it will be a 'huge loss'. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @amitmalviya)

ISI behind Amritsar attack, grenade used made in Pak: Amarinder Singh

CM Amarinder Singh holds up a picture of 26-year-old Bikramjit Singh who has been arrested. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

These 5 Telangana politicians get EC notices for violating model code of conduct

Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Rajat Kumar said that notice has been issued to Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham