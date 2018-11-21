search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

A first in Telangana: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi to share stage

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 21, 2018, 2:08 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 3:03 am IST
The duo will attend a public meeting at Medchal constituency on November 23.
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
 Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: UPA Chairperson Ms. Sonia Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mr. Rahul Gandhi will be sharing the stage for the first time in Telangana after the State has been formed. The duo will attend a public meeting at Medchal constituency on November 23. This is definitely eye candy for the party workers and leaders of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

To ensure a huge turnout at the public meeting, TPCC president Mr. N Uttam Kumar Reddy has done a teleconference with the party workers and leaders. Mr Reddy has given a call to all the party workers to attend the meeting and to give a grand welcome to Sonia Gandhi saying that she was the one who gave the statehood to Telangana. Sonia and Rahul will reach Begumpet airport by 4 pm on November 23 and will attend the public meeting from 5 pm to 6.30 pm in Medchal and will return to Delhi from Begumpet airport after the public meeting.

 

Addressing the party workers, Mr. Reddy said, “Sonia Gandhi is coming to the State for the first time after the formation of Telangana. All the party workers should attend the meeting to welcome her in a grand manner. The People’s Front will form the government on December 12. Caretaker Chief Minister Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who is now considered as former CM, will continue to be former CM after the election results are announced. We hardly have 15 days for campaigning. KCR and his son KT Rama Rao have looted the State. Commission Bhagiratha is an example of this. Now, they want to use their commission money for winning the elections in an unethical way.”

Senior leaders like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders of the Mahakutami parties are likely to share the stage with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The Congress is making huge arrangements for making the public meeting a grand success. 

...
Tags: rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

SPG reviews security for Sonia, Rahul Gandhi to address public meet


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was also part of the "Koffee With Karan" session. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

Here's how you can save money this wedding season

While checking things off their bucket lists, people often end up spending too much, even during highly competitive wedding sales. (Representational Image)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
 

Watching more than 2 hrs and 12 mins of TV daily can lead to early death, says study

Those with healthy lifestyles viewed their set for 2.2 hours a day while 2.9 hours was moderately healthy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Only 50 per cent men feel kissing another person counts as cheating: survey

Couples also said that stress; mental health and having children had a negative impact on their sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Menopause symptoms may be worse for women suffering emotional and physical abuse

Physical abuse increased chances of women suffering from night sweat (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

7 die after bus falls off bridge in Cuttack

The front section of the bus was completely smashed. (Photo: ANI)

Sovan Chatterjee resigns as minister, Mamata Banerjee asks him to quit as mayor too

The resignation letter of Sovan Chatterjee has been forwarded to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @MukulAdhikary5)

Activist says apology is not required

Tweet supporting the poster “Smash Brahminical patriarchy”.

Key people hit out at Twitter CEO

Former apex court judge Markandeya Katju said,

Hyderabad: Loco staff hold rally at Sanath Nagar railway station

According to the All India Loco Running staff Association, which consists of Train Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots in the railways. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham