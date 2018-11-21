A first in Telangana: Rahul, Sonia Gandhi to share stage

Hyderabad: UPA Chairperson Ms. Sonia Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mr. Rahul Gandhi will be sharing the stage for the first time in Telangana after the State has been formed. The duo will attend a public meeting at Medchal constituency on November 23. This is definitely eye candy for the party workers and leaders of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

To ensure a huge turnout at the public meeting, TPCC president Mr. N Uttam Kumar Reddy has done a teleconference with the party workers and leaders. Mr Reddy has given a call to all the party workers to attend the meeting and to give a grand welcome to Sonia Gandhi saying that she was the one who gave the statehood to Telangana. Sonia and Rahul will reach Begumpet airport by 4 pm on November 23 and will attend the public meeting from 5 pm to 6.30 pm in Medchal and will return to Delhi from Begumpet airport after the public meeting.

Addressing the party workers, Mr. Reddy said, “Sonia Gandhi is coming to the State for the first time after the formation of Telangana. All the party workers should attend the meeting to welcome her in a grand manner. The People’s Front will form the government on December 12. Caretaker Chief Minister Mr. K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), who is now considered as former CM, will continue to be former CM after the election results are announced. We hardly have 15 days for campaigning. KCR and his son KT Rama Rao have looted the State. Commission Bhagiratha is an example of this. Now, they want to use their commission money for winning the elections in an unethical way.”

Senior leaders like Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders of the Mahakutami parties are likely to share the stage with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. The Congress is making huge arrangements for making the public meeting a grand success.