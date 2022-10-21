  
Nation Current Affairs 21 Oct 2022 Take suo motu action ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: SC

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 21, 2022, 5:58 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2022, 5:58 pm IST
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Calling hate speeches a "very serious issue", the Supreme Court Friday directed Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to promptly register criminal cases against the culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

It warned any delay on the part of the administration will invite the court's contempt.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also issued notices to the two state governments on a petition filed by a man named Shaheen Abdullah.

It said action should be taken against those making hate speeches irrespective of their religion to preserve the secular fabric of the nation.

Tags: hate speeches, justice k m joseph, uttar pradesh, uttarakhand
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


