Supreme Court says farmers have right to protest but can't block roads indefinitely

Published Oct 21, 2021, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2021, 12:59 pm IST
Farmers have been camping at Delhi borders to demand that the three agri laws be rolled back
 Farmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a protest in Amritsar. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said farmers protesting at Delhi borders against the three farms laws have the right to agitate but they cannot block roads indefinitely.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said it was not against the right to protest even when the legal challenge is pending but ultimately some solution has to be found.

 

Farmers have right to protest but they cannot keep roads blocked indefinitely. You may have a right to agitate in any manner but roads should not be blocked like this. People have right to go on roads but it cannot be blocked. the bench also comprising Justice M M Sundresh said.

The top court asked the farmer unions, who have been arrayed as parties in the case, to respond within three weeks on the issue and posted the matter for hearing on December 7.

The apex court was hearing a PIL filed by a Noida-resident Monicca Agarwal complaining of delays in daily commute caused due to the road blockade owing to the ongoing farmers' protests.

 

Farmers have been camping at Delhi borders to demand that the three agri laws be rolled back.

