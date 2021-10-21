Nation Current Affairs 21 Oct 2021 Seven police personn ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Seven police personnel placed under suspension for violating transit rules in TN

PTI
Published Oct 21, 2021, 2:31 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2021, 2:40 pm IST
Those placed under suspension are a special Sub Inspector and six constables
The accused were being taken back to Salem Jail after producing them in the Mahila Court here which adjourned the matter to October 28.
 The accused were being taken back to Salem Jail after producing them in the Mahila Court here which adjourned the matter to October 28. (PTI FIle Photo)

Coimbatore: Seven police personnel, including a sub-inspector attached to the Salem City armed reserve have been placed under suspension for allegedly arranging a meeting of a few accused in sensational Pollachi sexual harassment case with their family members, police said on Thursday.

The action was taken immediately after the incident, where the purported family members seen talking with the accused in a van on the road side, went viral on social media, police added.

 

The accused were being taken back to Salem Jail after producing them in the Mahila Court here which adjourned the matter to October 28.

The vehicle carrying the accused was stopped near the City Airport on Avanashi Road and police escorting them allowed them to talk to the family members, including two women, who were waiting there.

Based on the viral video, a senior police official conducted an inquiry with the police personnel, who were found guilty and placed them under suspension late on Wednesday for violating the transit rules, police added.

 

Those placed under suspension are a special Sub Inspector and six constables.

