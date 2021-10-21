Nation Current Affairs 21 Oct 2021 Massive police recru ...
Massive police recruitment soon, weekly-offs to be implemented effectively: CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 21, 2021, 11:32 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2021, 11:32 pm IST
Jagan exhorted the police to maintain law and order without any compromise, and protect women, children and the aged at all times
The Chief Minister Jagan, attended Police Commemoration Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Thursday. (DC photo)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday exhorted the police to maintain law and order without any compromise, and protect women, children and the aged at all times.

The Chief Minister, who attended Police Commemoration Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Thursday, recalled the sacrifices made by police and paid tributes to martyrs. He also gave financial assistance to the families of police martyrs besides releasing a book written on the sacrifices made by police.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy also observed that Andhra Pradesh is the only state which has introduced the weekly day-off system for the police to give them rest enabling them to function more efficiently. He, however, added that weekly-off could not be implemented effectively due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the government will try to implement it in the wake of the declining trend of the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said 377 police personnel have laid their lives down in the line of duty in the last year across the country. Of this, 11 are from Andhra Pradesh.

 

He said the state government has cleared previous government’s pending arrears of police personnel, increased honorarium for home guards, and recruited 16,000 women police.

The Chief Minister also added that the government will begin recruitment to fill vacancies in the police department.

He said the police department has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh each to the family of police personnel who died due to Covid-19, and the government has sanctioned a matching grant of Rs 5 lakh. He also said that he had directed officials to immediately provide jobs to a family member of the police personnel, who lost their lives because of Coronavirus infection. The process for the compassionate job, he said, would be over by November 30.

 

Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas, civil supplies minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP Goutam Sawang and other representatives were present.

...
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


