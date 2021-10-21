Nation Current Affairs 21 Oct 2021 Kerala CPI(M) leader ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala CPI(M) leader booked for kidnapping after daughter's complaint

PTI
Published Oct 21, 2021, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2021, 3:29 pm IST
According to Anupama's complaint, her parents didn't like her relationship with Ajith, who was also a youth federation leader of Left party
As the child was born out of wedlock, they had forcefully taken away the boy child, three days after she got discharged from the hospital post delivery. (Representational Image)
Thiruvananthapuram: A 23-year old woman, daughter of a senior leader of the ruling CPI(M) here, has accused her parents of forcefully having taken away her new-born child from her soon after its birth a year ago and approached the police seeking to get the baby back.

Anupama S Chandran, daughter of CPI(M) local committee member P S Jayachandran, alleged that though she had lodged a complaint with the police several times since April, they were reluctant to register a case against the family members.

 

However, Peroorkkada police here said a case was registered on Tuesday against six people including her parents, sister and husband and father's two friends, and said the delay was happened as they were waiting for the legal opinion.

Multiple charges, under IPC Section 343 (wrongful confinement), 361 (kidnapping from wrongful guardianship), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and so on, were imposed against the accused, they said.

A former leader of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), a feeder organisation of the CPI(M), Anupama alleged that though she had submitted her complaint to the senior Marxist party leaders including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, no one had helped her to get her baby back.

 

"Is this the way the how the police should react when a woman approaches them with the missing complaint of her child? Do they seek legal opinion for every such case? I strongly feel that the delay was made deliberately to protect my father and family members," she told a TV channel.

According to Anupama's complaint, her parents did not like her relationship with Ajith, who was also a youth federation leader of the Left party.

As the child was born out of wedlock, they had forcefully taken away the boy child, three days after she got discharged from the hospital post delivery.

 

She left her home in April and has been living with Ajith since then, she said.

Police, however, said, her father Jayachandran admitted that the child was separated from his daughter by them but claimed during the interrogation that it was done with her consent.

"The father claimed she had given her consent in a signed stamp paper that she has no objection to hand over the child as she was not able to take care of the infant. However, the complainant said that the family had made her sign on the paper by force," a police officer told PTI.

 

As per the father's statement, the child was placed in the "Ammathottil", the electric cradle located in front of the state-run Child Welfare Centre at Thycaud here in October last year, he said.

As per the rules of the centre, when they receive a child in the cradle, they would keep the baby with them for the next two months. he said adding that if no one comes claiming the child's ownership, they would allow the public to adopt the infant.

"We have contacted the Welfare Committee authorities...they have admitted that they received a child on the same day but not ready to reveal anything further as it is against their rules and norms regarding adoption," the police officer added.

 

The investigation is still going on to collect more details and trace the baby, the official added.

Tags: cpim, case of kidnapping, baby kidnapping
Location: India, Kerala


More From Current Affairs

Gauri Lankesh murder: SC sets aside HC order quashing charge sheet against accused

Lankesh was shot dead on the night of September 5, 2017. (Photo: PTI/File)

NCB teams at Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Pandey's residences in Mumbai

NCB team outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Visited Shah Rukh's residence to collect documents, not to raid: NCB Zonal Director

NCB team outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Nirav Modi UK extradition appeal to be heard on December 14

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (PTI Photo)

India's vaccination drive outpaces most countries, breaches 100 crore mark

: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a field in Tirunelveli. (Photo: PTI/File)
