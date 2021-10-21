Nation Current Affairs 21 Oct 2021 Dummy e-voting ends ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dummy e-voting ends in Khammam amid glitches

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Oct 21, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Voting was held from 7 am to 5 pm and the voters could cast their votes from their houses or working places
Though the Election Commission targeted enrolling 10,000 dummy voters for the pilot project, only 3,830 persons registered their names.
 Though the Election Commission targeted enrolling 10,000 dummy voters for the pilot project, only 3,830 persons registered their names.

KHAMMAM: The e-voting alternative to postal ballots that was taken up by State Election Commission (SEC) as pilot project in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) is completed amidst technical snags.

Though the Election Commission targeted enrolling 10,000 dummy voters for the pilot project, only 3,830 persons registered their names. Voting was held from 7 am to 5 pm and the voters could cast their votes from their houses or working places. There is no need to come to polling stations in the e-voting system.

 

Interestingly, only 2,128 persons were involved in the e-voting against 3,850 registered persons. Many voters complained that they did not get the one-time password (OTP) to cast their dummy vote. The result will be announced on October 21 by the SEC.

The ballot paper included three dummy candidates' names as Alpha, Beta, Gama and None of the Above (NOTA). It is expected that 650 persons, who registered their names did not turn up to the e-voting. Another 550 persons were unable to login and the remaining did not get the OTP to cast their votes.

 

N. Ravi, a student, who enrolled for e-voting said, “I logged into the website successfully, but I did not get the OTP to the smartphone. I tried thrice for it but I did not get it”

The pilot project of e-voting helped a lot in finding out the snags either technical or others. It is found that awareness among the voters should be more.

KMC commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, who monitored the e-voting said, “The e-voting taken up as a pilot project was a successful one. The per cent of voting registered as 55.67 per cent. About 14,800 persons tried to register their names but they are unable to vote due to various reasons like not linking Aadhaar and other reasons. The festival holidays are also one of the reasons for the less registration of voters.”

 

...
Tags: state election commission (sec), khammam municipal corporation (kmc), election commission, e-voting app
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


Latest From Nation

Centuries-old historic and valuable artifacts, sculptures and antique pieces of the Buddhist period and various dynasties of AP are showcased at British Museum Gallery No 33A in London. (Photo: British Museum Gallery)

Amaravati relics at British Museum; PM urged to get them back

SRC activists display placards while they stage protests against the leaders and activists of TDP, at GVMC Gandhi Statue junction in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. (DC photo)

Naidu responsible for the outrage on people, says YSRC

Chief Minister KCR wanted appointment of special advocates to deal with illegal drug cases so that criminals might be punished expeditiously. (Photo: Twitter)

Cops informs KCR of whereabouts of ganja

TDP workers staging a protest in front of the RTC bus stand as part of the bandh in Rajahmundry on Wednesday. (DC photo)

TD’s bandh evokes little response in AP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nirav Modi UK extradition appeal to be heard on December 14

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (PTI Photo)

Encounter in J-K's Shopian, two militants killed

The official said two ultras have been killed. (Representational image: PTI)

Karnataka CM Bommai hints at tax cut on petrol after reviewing the state's economy

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

Ham radios to the rescue in rain-hit Kerala

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo: PTI)

Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->