Nation Current Affairs 21 Oct 2021 Drugs case: Aryan Kh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Drugs case: Aryan Khan's judicial custody extended till October 30

PTI
Published Oct 21, 2021, 7:11 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2021, 7:13 pm IST
On Wednesday, the same court had rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan and two other co-accused in the case
Besides Aryan Khan (23), the other accused whose judicial custody was extended by the court are Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra. (PTI Photo)
 Besides Aryan Khan (23), the other accused whose judicial custody was extended by the court are Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: A special NDPS court here on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and seven others till October 30 in connection with the case of seizure of banned drugs from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month.

Their judicial custody was extended by Special Judge V V Patil, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, though they were not produced in the court.

 

On Wednesday, the same court had rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan and two other co-accused in the case.

Besides Aryan Khan (23), the other accused whose judicial custody was extended by the court are Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra. Their current judicial custody was till October 21.

The previous day, besides Aryan Khan, lodged in the Arthur Road jail in central Mumbai, the NDPS court had rejected the bail pleas of his friend Arbaaz Merchant (26) and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha (28).

 

While denying bail to the trio, the special court had noted that the WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan prima facie revealed he was indulging in "illicit drug activities on a regular basis" and that he was in touch with drug peddlers.

The court also held that Aryan Khan knew his friend and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant was in possession of drugs and hence this amounts to conscious possession even though the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) had made no recovery of drugs from him.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha have moved the Bombay High court for bail and their pleas will be heard on October 26.

 

Meanwhile, the special court on Thursday heard the arguments on bail pleas of three other accused- Achit Kumar, the alleged drug supplier to Aryan Khan, Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu.

Advocate Taraq Sayed, appearing for Rajgaria, submitted that his client was arrested right after the cruise ship came back from Goa in connection with alleged recovery of 2.4 grams of ganja, "a nano-small quantity".

However, he argued that 'panchnama' doesn't mention from where the contraband was allegedly recovered.

Citing the last year's drugs case related to actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sayed said even in that matter 33 people were arrested, but not all were connected.

 

He said there can be a connection between people, but the NCB should show their link with drugs.

Sahu's lawyer Sana Khan claimed nothing has been recovered from her client. The only allegation against Sahu was that he consumed ganja twice while on the cruise, she said.

While making submissions for Kumar, his lawyer Ashwin Thool claimed that Kumar's custody was illegal as he wasn't produced before a court within 24 hours of detention.

Citing an application of Kumar's father, Thool argued he was illegally detained by the NCB from 5.14 pm on October 5.

 

As per the NCB, he was formally arrested on October 6 and produced before the court the next day. He also relied on a TV report where there is a video of him being taken into the NCB office on October 5.

Refering to the panchnama, Thool argued it is a "fabricated and concocted document", and cannot be relied upon.

The lawyer argued that Kumar has nothing to do with party on the cruise.

On the probe agency's claim that he was part of drug network, Thool argued "They say I am part of a ganja network. Have they got even one person to say that a one paisa was taken or given to me? At least one transaction, no."

 

The hearing of the bail pleas will continue on October 22.

The NCB has arrested as many as 20 people in connection with the case until now. Further investigation into the matter was on.

...
Tags: aryan khan, aryan khan arrest, aryan khan bail, arthur road jail, aryan khan judicial custody
Location: India, Maharashtra


Related Stories

Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26
Shah Rukh Khan meets son Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail

Latest From Nation

The government needs to be aware of the areas which could be affected by the floods, if water rises even one feet in Pampa, Meenachil, Bharathapuzha or any other river. (PTI Photo)

Congress criticises Left govt over handling of rain related disasters in Kerala

Karnataka BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde. (DC Photo)

Ad featuring Amir Khan has created unrest among Hindus: Karnataka BJP leader Hegde

Long queues seen outside a liquor shop in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI)

Very 'egalitarian' people outside liquor outlets: Kerala High Court

ryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection. (PTI File Photo)

Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NCB teams at Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Pandey's residences in Mumbai

NCB team outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Visited Shah Rukh's residence to collect documents, not to raid: NCB Zonal Director

NCB team outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Nirav Modi UK extradition appeal to be heard on December 14

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (PTI Photo)

India's vaccination drive outpaces most countries, breaches 100 crore mark

: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a field in Tirunelveli. (Photo: PTI/File)

COVID-19: Centre issues revised guidelines for international arrivals in India

The order stated that before boarding, the do's and don'ts shall be provided along with tickets to the travellers by the airlines/agencies concerned. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->