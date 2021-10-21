Nation Current Affairs 21 Oct 2021 Chandrababu Naidu de ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Chandrababu Naidu demands President's rule AP following attack on TDP's office

ANI
Published Oct 21, 2021, 3:09 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2021, 3:09 pm IST
Naidu alleged that the YSRCP is responsible for attacking the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri
The TDP chief alleged that police supported YSRCP cadre. (Photo: Twitter/File)
 The TDP chief alleged that police supported YSRCP cadre. (Photo: Twitter/File)

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday demanded the Central government to intervene in the matter of alleged attack on his party offices, said President's rule should be imposed in Andhra Pradesh through Article 356 of the Constitution of India.

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh alleged that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is responsible for attacking Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Central Office in Mangalagiri.

 

"The ruling government is responsible for the attack on the opposition party office," said Naidu.

"This is an utter failure of Law and order in the state and the police department is acting as a party cadre. TDP is capable of having their own security if the police is a failure in giving security to the opposition," he added.

The TDP chief alleged that police supported YSRCP cadre to attack his party leaders and party office and "finally false cases have been booked against the TDP, this is how the police system is working"

 

"We will fight until the state is a drugs free state, TDP always fought for people and democracy. These types of attacks and cases, harassment will not weaken the TDP party," Naidu added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vijayawada Police arrested TDP national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram for allegedly using derogatory remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference.

Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang said that the TDP leader was taken to the Vijaywada police station.

Earlier on Wednesday, TDP's Central Office in Mangalagiri and Ram's residence in Vijayawada were vandalised allegedly by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers.

 

The incident took place after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after Pattabhi Ram's press conference at the TDP's state headquarters at Mangalagiri in Guntur.

Several party cadres were also injured in the attacks.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, telugu desam party (tdp)
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Long queues seen outside a liquor shop in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI)

Very 'egalitarian' people outside liquor outlets: Kerala High Court

ryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection. (PTI File Photo)

Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26

Justice Kanneganti assumed charge on May 2, 2020. (Photo: PTI)

SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Lalitha Kanneganti to Telangana HC

NCB team outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Visited Shah Rukh's residence to collect documents, not to raid: NCB Zonal Director



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gauri Lankesh murder: SC sets aside HC order quashing charge sheet against accused

Lankesh was shot dead on the night of September 5, 2017. (Photo: PTI/File)

NCB teams at Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Pandey's residences in Mumbai

NCB team outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Visited Shah Rukh's residence to collect documents, not to raid: NCB Zonal Director

NCB team outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Nirav Modi UK extradition appeal to be heard on December 14

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi. (PTI Photo)

India's vaccination drive outpaces most countries, breaches 100 crore mark

: A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a field in Tirunelveli. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->