Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26

ryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection. (PTI File Photo)

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Thursday said that it would hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26 (Tuesday), informed lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Thursday.

"We asked the court that the matter should be heard by video conferencing but the judge refused," added Maneshinde.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday met his son Aryan Khan who is lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in connection with the drugs on cruise case.

According to jail authorities, the accused were not allowed to have visitors earlier in the wake of the Covid-19 but the restrictions were eased starting today. However, only two family members of an inmate are allowed to visit.

The actor left after spending 20 minutes -- the maximum time allowed for the visitors -- with his son. In the wake of the COVID-19, the visitors are restricted from having any physical contact with the jail inmates and thus, Shah Rukh met son Aryan through a glass wall and talked to him through an intercom.

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection.

Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer also said that they will move to Bombay High Court today after NDPS rejected their applications. Speaking to ANI, Ali Kasif, Merchant's lawyer said, "We are trying to move the bail application of Arbaaz Merchant in Bombay High Court today. The other two are also likely to move bail applications in the High Court today."

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.