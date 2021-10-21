Nation Current Affairs 21 Oct 2021 Ad featuring Amir Kh ...
Ad featuring Amir Khan has created unrest among Hindus: Karnataka BJP leader Hegde

Published Oct 21, 2021, 4:27 pm IST
In the letter dated October 14, he said, it is a very common scene in many Indian cities where Muslims block busy roads and perform Namaz
Bengaluru: Taking objection to an advertisement by tyre major Ceat Ltd in which actor Amir Khan is seen advising people not to burst crackers on the streets, BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde has asked the company to also address the "problem blocking roads in the name of Namaz and noise emitted from mosques during Azan."

In a letter to the company's MD and CEO Anant Vardhan Goenka, he requested him to take cognisance of the recent advertisement creating an "unrest among the Hindus", and expressed hope in future the organisation will respect the "Hindu sentiment".

 

"Your company's recent advertisement in which Amir Khan advising people not to fire crackers on the streets is giving a very good message. Your concern to public issues needs applause. In this regard, I request you to address one more problem faced by people on roads, i.e., blocking roads in the name of Namaz on Fridays and other important festive days by Muslims," Hegde said.

In the letter dated October 14, he said, it is a very common scene in many Indian cities where Muslims block busy roads and perform Namaz, and at that time, vehicles like ambulances and firefighter vehicles are also struck in traffic causing "grave losses".

 

Also, requesting Goenka to highlight the issue of noise pollution in the company's ads, the MP from Uttara Kannada said, every day, "loud noise is emitted from mikes arranged on the top of mosques in our country when Azan is given".

"That sound is beyond the permissible limits. On Fridays, it is prolonged for some more time. It is causing great inconvenience to people suffering from different ailments and taking rest, people working in different establishments and teachers teaching in classrooms. Actually, this list of sufferers is very long and only a few are mentioned here," he said.

 

"As you are very keen and sensitive towards the problems faced by the general public and you also belong to the Hindu community, I am sure you can feel the discrimination done to the Hindus since centuries," he further said, adding, nowadays, a group of "Anti-Hindu actors" always hurt the Hindu sentiments whereas, they never try to expose the wrong doings of their community.

"Therefore, I kindly request you to take cognisance of this particular incident where your company's advertisement has created an unrest among the Hindus," Hegde said, as he expressed hope that in the future Goenka's organisation will respect the Hindu sentiment and will not hurt it directly or indirectly by any means.

 

Tags: aamir khan, advertisement, anantkumar hegde, namaz
