About 150 garbage black bpots identified and cleared in Karnataka's Udupi districts

Udupi: The Garbage Black Spot Identification program in Udupi has received a good response from the public and Panchayat members. About 150 garbage Black Spots have been identified and cleared in the rural areas of Udupi districts in a span of one month.

A month ago, on September 20, Udupi Zilla Panchayat had urged the public to inform the Gram Panchayats about the blackspots to help the administration clear them. People were asked to send the photos and details about the blackspots to a WhatsApp number. The initiative was under the Swachh Bharat Mission project.

"Our WhatsApp number got information about Black Spots in 55 places. Of these 42 are in rural limits and we have cleaned 40 of them. The remaining were of Urban limits. The Municipalities have been provided information about it," Udupi Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr. Naveen Bhat said.

In addition to the information from the public, Panchayats have identified more than 100 Black spots and cleaned them.

"In several places saplings have been planted. At Koteshwar, Kodibettu, and Bommarabettu panchayats, small gardens have been set up. Closed Circuit Cameras have been installed and banners put up in many places," he added.

The local panchayats have also imposed a fine on those found disposing of garbage in open areas. In some places, people were made to clean the garbage they had dumped.