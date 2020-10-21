The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Current Affairs 21 Oct 2020 Hyderabad deluge: KT ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad deluge: KTR inspects rain-affected areas, distributes compensation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Oct 21, 2020, 9:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 22, 2020, 1:37 am IST
He promised residents that govt will come up with permanent solution to avoid flood-like situation
K.T. Rama Rao
 K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister Mr KT Rama Rao on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas and also distributed Rs 10,000 compensation to the victims. Rao visited relief camps and flood-affected areas in Secunderabad, Amberpet and Uppal Assembly constituencies apart from Boduppal municipal corporation areas. He said that in order to make it more convenient for the victims, the government has increased relief and rehabilitation camps.

The MA&UD minister assured the residents that the government will come up with permanent solutions to avoid flood-like situations in the city. Along with Minister Malla Reddy, T Padma Rao, Bethi Subash Reddy and others, he handed over the compensation amount to families in Boduppal, Amberpet, Nallakunta, Lalapet and other areas.

 

In the colonies in Boduppal Municipal Corporation, he inspected facilities provided in shelter homes and interacted with victims to learn about their grievances. He instructed officials to provide proper food and medical facilities in the medical camps. The minister asked officials to provide a special dining hall.

Rama Rao also inspected Nalla Cheruvu restoration works and asked the officials to expedite them. He said “As a temporary relief, the government is handing over Rs 10000 to families affected by rains.”

He said that the officials will soon inspect the damaged houses and submit a report to the government, which will provide additional financial support to families whose houses were fully or partially damaged.

 

...
Tags: ktr flood-affected areas, ktr compensation, ktr inspect flood-hit areas, avoid floods in hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Rain water has not receded from many areas since the heavy rains last week on Wednesday at Raghavendranagar in Peerzadiguda.(SSR)

Hyderabad is stinking following the massive floods

Water overflows from the gates after the tank level of Osman Sagar became full on Wednesday. Authorities will open the gates anytime if it rains heavyily. R.Pavan

Hyderabad rains aftermath: 53 lakes damaged, others may breach too

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung

GJM's Bimal Gurung resurfaces in Kolkata after 3 years, cuts ties with BJP-led NDA

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav arrives to participate in his election campaign rally ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls, at Premnagar in Rohtas district, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Bihar election 2020: ECI raps parties for neglecting COVID-19 precautions



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard KXI vs DEL Match 38, Kings XI Punjab win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS DC Match 38, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RAJ Match 37, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RR Match 37, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs RCB Match 33, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS RCB Match 33, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi cautions careless Indians: Lockdown over but not coronavirus threat

PM Modi. (PTI)

ED probes Farooq in JKCA scam; National Conference calls it part of 'coercive plot'

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah

Calcutta High Court upholds Durga Puja verdict but relaxes certain guidelines

A Durga puja pandal

India snubs China, invites Australia to Malabar naval exercise with US and Japan

Representational image.

Over 6,000 policemen have lost their life in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989

The Police Commomeration Day in Jammu and Kashmir.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham