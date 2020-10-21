Hyderabad deluge: KTR inspects rain-affected areas, distributes compensation

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) minister Mr KT Rama Rao on Wednesday visited flood-affected areas and also distributed Rs 10,000 compensation to the victims. Rao visited relief camps and flood-affected areas in Secunderabad, Amberpet and Uppal Assembly constituencies apart from Boduppal municipal corporation areas. He said that in order to make it more convenient for the victims, the government has increased relief and rehabilitation camps.

The MA&UD minister assured the residents that the government will come up with permanent solutions to avoid flood-like situations in the city. Along with Minister Malla Reddy, T Padma Rao, Bethi Subash Reddy and others, he handed over the compensation amount to families in Boduppal, Amberpet, Nallakunta, Lalapet and other areas.

In the colonies in Boduppal Municipal Corporation, he inspected facilities provided in shelter homes and interacted with victims to learn about their grievances. He instructed officials to provide proper food and medical facilities in the medical camps. The minister asked officials to provide a special dining hall.

Rama Rao also inspected Nalla Cheruvu restoration works and asked the officials to expedite them. He said “As a temporary relief, the government is handing over Rs 10000 to families affected by rains.”

He said that the officials will soon inspect the damaged houses and submit a report to the government, which will provide additional financial support to families whose houses were fully or partially damaged.