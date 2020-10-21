The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Current Affairs

Assam to Mizoram: Leave camps, pull back forces

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Oct 21, 2020, 2:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2020, 2:49 pm IST
Mizoram security forces' refusal to go back to the barracks had provoked Mizo miscreants to set 3 shops on fire in Lailapur on Monday night
Assam Pradesh Youth Congress activists protest against Mizoram government, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (PTI)
Guwahati: Despite the intervention of the Union home ministry, tension continued on the Assam-Mizoram border with Mizoram’s security forces refusing to go back to the barracks, provoking Mizo miscreants to set at least three shops on fire in Lailapur on Monday night.

Assam’s border protection commissioner Gyanendra Tripathi asked the Mizoram government on Tuesday to withdraw its security forces from Assam’s territorial jurisdiction and dismantle their camps.

 

Saying home secretary-level talks between the two states will be held on Wednesday morning to resolve the issue amicably, Tripathy said bringing back peace and normality in the troubled border areas was a top priority.

He said efforts were on to restart the movement of stranded trucks laden with essential commodities on the Assam side. “On non-plying of trucks carrying essential commodities to Mizoram due to safety fears, the administration is leaving no stone unturned,” he added.

