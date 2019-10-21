SC to pronounce order on Chidambaram's plea against dismissal of bail plea tomorrow

ED is investigating the alleged offense of money laundering that arose out of the FIR. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to pronounce order on senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail plea in the INX Media case.

Chidambaram, who is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail, had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court days after the High Court dismissed his bail plea contending that he might influence the witnesses in the case.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the CBI for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by Chidambaram when he was the Finance Minister. ED is investigating the alleged offense of money laundering that arose out of the FIR.

While the CBI arrested him in August, he was booked by the ED last week. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail till October 24.

