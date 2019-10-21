Nation Current Affairs 21 Oct 2019 'Pak is Pak ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Pak is Pak': India’s dig at neighbour for stopping postal mail service

PTI
Published Oct 21, 2019, 3:12 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2019, 3:19 pm IST
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Pakistan resorted to the move without giving any prior notice to India.
The government on Monday criticised Pakistan for unilaterally stopping postal mail service between the two nations, saying the move was in contravention of international norms. (Photo: File)
 The government on Monday criticised Pakistan for unilaterally stopping postal mail service between the two nations, saying the move was in contravention of international norms. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The government on Monday criticised Pakistan for unilaterally stopping postal mail service between the two nations, saying the move was in contravention of international norms.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Pakistan took the decision without giving any notice to India.

 

"Pakistan's decision is directly in contravention of international postal union norms. But Pakistan is Pakistan," said Prasad, who is the Minister for Communications and Information Technology, on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.

The minister said Pakistan "without any prior notice or information has stopped sending postal department's letters to India".

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: ravi shankar prasad, pakistan, postal mail service
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Emphasising that stress-related disorders due to driving are a serious health concern, the Tata Lite survey laments there isn't any focused study in India to monitor commuting stress affecting an individual's physiology.

Bengaluru: Road rage up, thanks to bad traffic

Picture for representation

For foreign students, Karnataka best place to study: Survey

Etala Rajendar

3 TRS leaders killed in Rahadari mishap

Supreme Court.

Supreme Court verdict will be in our favour: BC Patil



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In a first, EC sets up creches at Maharashtra booths for children of women voters

Since many women voters have no option but to carry their children along with them to the polling booths, the Election Commission came up with this initiative, the EC official said. (Represnetational Image)
 

‘Historic moment’: World's longest flight arrives in Sydney from New York

The longest non-stop passenger flight touched down in Australia Sunday morning after more than 19 hours in the air, a milestone journey from New York that Qantas hopes to parlay into commercial success. (Photo: Qantas)
 

PM Modi meets Maharashtra pilot who built aircraft from scratch on his terrace

Maharashtra pilot Amol Yadav, who had got a Rs 35,000 crore deal for India's first plane factory last year, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan welcomes Mrs Chulbul Pandey - Rajjo; watch

Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo in Dabangg 3. (Photo: Twitter)
 

UP: Home Guards perform 'havan,' protest against their termination

The state government recently decided to remove nearly 25,000 Home Guards from duties, which has invited widespread criticism from different quarters. (Photo: ANI)
 

Thai tourism now looks at India for revival after shunned by Chinese

Hotels on Thailand's most popular holiday island have been forced to slash prices with rooms left vacant and beaches sparse as tourist chiefs struggle with a plunge in Chinese visitors caused by the US trade war and a stronger baht. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC accepts Centre's revised offer of 400 sq mt land for Guru Ravidas temple

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had, in August, demolished the shrine in Delhi's Tughlakabad area, complying with an order of the top court. (Photo: File)

Not stopping construction of Metro shed project in Aarey colony: SC

A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta sought a status report with pictures on plantation, transplantation and cutting trees of Aarey colony area of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (photo: File)

'It's fake, doctored': BJP's Bakshish Singh on viral video

'I respect the Election Commission. It is a fake video and has been doctored,' Singh said. (Photo: ANI)

‘Pakistan should behave or else...’: J&K Guv on Indian Army’s attack on PoK

We have necessary sanctions to prosecute accused in INX Media case: CBI

The agency had filed the charge sheet against fourteen accused, including P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, his accountant S Bhaskaran, INX Media, its former director Peter Mukerjea, Chess Management Services Private Limited, ASCPL and a handful of bureaucrats. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham