India, China handled perceptional differences with maturity: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Asserting that India and China share "cordial relations", Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that "perceptional differences" between both countries on boundary issue have been handled with "great maturity and responsibly".

"India shares cordial relations with China. There are perceptional differences between both the countries on the boundary issue but the issue has been handled with great maturity and responsibly," Singh said in a tweet.

Singh said both the neighbouring countries have amicably managed their differences and not allowed the situation to escalate or go out of hand.

"Both countries have not allowed the situation to escalate or go out of hand," he added.

To back his statement, the Defence Minister referred to the second informal meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu earlier this month.

He said, during the meeting of the two leaders, Xi did not discuss Kashmir, underlining that any decision on Kashmir was an internal matter of India.

Singh wrote: "Even the Chinese President Mr Xi Jinping did not mention Kashmir in his meeting with PM Shri Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram."

He said China's recent statement for action against terror was also "significant".

Speaking to ANI, Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Saturday said relations between New Delhi and Beijing was to go beyond the "bilateral scope, and have important and far-reaching strategic significance."

Tensions soared between New Delhi and Bejing during a military stand-off over China constructing a road in near a trijunction border area Doklam in 2017.

