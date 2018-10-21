Will do everything possible to implement SC verdict: Kerala IG on Sabarimala row

Despite the top court's ruling, a large number of devotees have been protesting against the entry of women to the Sabarimala Temple. (Photo: AP)

Pamba (Kerala): Few hours after two women from Andhra Pradesh were barred from entering the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, Kerala Inspector General (IG) S Sreejith on Sunday said that the police is making all efforts to implement the Supreme Court's ruling on allowing females of all groups inside the shrine without any obstacles.

Speaking to the media, Sreejith said, "They (women) were part of a pilgrimage group from Andhra. They had been to other temples also and did not know of special rituals and practices in Sabarimala Temple. When somebody told them they were not supposed to go, they did not want to go and gave a statement. They wanted to go back to Nilakkal."

The women attempted to climb the hill at Pamba but were stopped by the agitators. They were later escorted to the police control room by the security personnel, amid raucous chants by the devotees.

Sreejith added that the Kerala police will do their level best to implement the verdict of the apex court and FIRs have been lodged against those who were trying to prevent the women of menstruating age (10-50 years) from paying obeisance to the deity.

"I have told you time and again that the police will do their duty at any cost. We will do everything possible to implement the Supreme Court verdict. We are trying our level best to enact what is legally mandated. FIR and other cases have already been registered and we are looking into the matter," the Kerala IG said.

Despite the top court's ruling, a large number of devotees have been protesting against the entry of women to the Sabarimala Temple.

Security near the shrine has been stepped up following the volatile situation over the last few days after a few women unsuccessfully tried to enter the place of worship with police protection.