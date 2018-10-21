search on deccanchronicle.com
TRS leader, sons booked for clash

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Oct 21, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 1:03 am IST
Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri corporator N. Jagadish Goud and his two sons, Abhishek Goud and Aravind Goud, were booked for attempt to murder and rioting following a clash during a Durga immersion procession.

Police said they were involved in a clash with Congress leader G.D. Bal Chandra Goud at about 1.30 am on Saturday at Vaninagar, Malkajgiri. Mr Jagadish Goud had defeated Bal Chandra Goud in the 2014 GHMC elections.

 

An witness said the corporator’s group took out a procession from Gandhi Park, while the opposite group led by Mr Bal Chandra Goud, who also owns a local function hall, was heading from Ram Mandir.

Police said that at Vaninagar, Abhishek, who was driving his car (TS08 FB 6777) ran over the foot of a musical band member hired by Mr Bal Chandra Goud’s group. A quarrel ensued, and Abhishek allegedly assaulted Mr Bal Chandra Goud. 

This led to a clash between the two groups who used sticks to beat each other up, sources said. The Malkajgiri police booked 14 men from Jagadish Goud’s group and eight from Bal Chandra Goud’s group. 

Malkajgiri ACP G. Sandeep said, “The two groups with about 50 men on each side used sticks to attack each other. The incident emerged from political rivalry and a show of strength.”

He said the accused were booked under Sections 341, 307, 506, 147, 148 read with 149 IPC. Jagadish Goud and his sons were sent to remand. The others are absconding. They were identified as Sudhakar Goud, N. Nagender , N. Pavan Kumar Goud, N. Hari Babu Goud, N. Vinay Goud, N. Laxman Goud, Chinnamaraju Rakesh, P. Raja Shekar, S. Sai Kumar, Ch. Sudhakar, N. Manjula Goud.

Abhishek was earlier arrested by the cyber crime cell of the Rachakonda police on charges of harassing women online and seeking cybersex. 

He had forced women to send their nude pictures, failing which he threatened to upload their morphed pictures on social media and porn websites. The car being drive by Anhishek has Rs 2,000 worth of unpaid traffic challans.

Tags: attempt to murder, rioting, durga immersion
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




