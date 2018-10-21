search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  After winning the two-match Test series in under six-playing days, Virat Kohli-led India will be out to continue their good run of form against West Indies as the two teams kick off the five-match ODI series here on Sunday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rishabh Pant makes ODI debut as India elect to bowl
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Senior Assam cop suspended for security lapse during CJI Ranjan Gogoi's visit

PTI
Published Oct 21, 2018, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 12:31 pm IST
Bhanwar Lal Meena has been suspended with immediate effect, as per order issued in name of Governor by Assam Home Department.
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and his wife had visited Guwahati on October 17 and his programme was intimated by the General Administration Department to all concerned. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and his wife had visited Guwahati on October 17 and his programme was intimated by the General Administration Department to all concerned. (Photo: File | ANI)

Guwahati: The Assam government Saturday suspended Guwahati West Deputy Commissioner of Police for not ensuring adequate security for Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi who was on a visit to the Kamakhya Temple recently.

Bhanwar Lal Meena has been suspended with immediate effect under Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Disciple and Appeal) Rules, 1969, according to an order issued in the name of the Governor by the state Home Department.

 

The order, signed by Secretary Home (A) Department, Deepak Majumdar, further stated that during the period of this order in force, Meena shall remain at the Assam Police headquarters and not leave it without obtaining permission from the competent authority.

CJI Gogoi and his wife had visited Guwahati on October 17 and his programme was intimated by the General Administration Department to all concerned.

There was, however, lapse of adequate security arrangements for the CJI at Kamakhya Temple causing him inconvenience, the order stated.

...
Tags: cji ranjan gogoi, bhanwar lal meena, assam, kamakhya temple
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Weekly Wrap-up: Santro & Harrier prices, upcoming cars, latest launches and more

New Hyundai Santro 2018 Expected Prices Now Out: We think it would top at Rs 5.35 lakh.
 

US says it could remove India from currency monitoring list

India's current account deficit widened in the four quarters through June 2018 to 1.9 per cent of the GDP.
 

Prince Harry inspires athletes as pregnant Meghan trims Australia schedule

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watches her husband Britain's Prince Harry speaks during a lunchtime reception hosted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Invictus Games competitors, their families and friends in Sydney Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

Apart from Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap and Vikamaditya Motwane, Phantom Films’ fourth member was Madhu Mantena.
 

Rishabh Pant to make ODI debut as India-West Indies series kicks off in Guwahati?

Although MS Dhoni will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant will play as a batsman as India look to solve their middle-order puzzle ahead of the World Cup 2019. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Nokia 3.1 Plus review: Yet another classy Nokia on a budget

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is a very classy and bears a rock solid Nokia-style exterior.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Magic spell’: BJP plans to get magicians for campaigning in MP elections

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls will be held on November 28 and counting of votes will take place on December 11. (Photo: File)

Amritsar train tragedy: Trace those missing, give adequate aid, demand protesters

The protesters raised slogans against the district administration and vent their ire against the railways for not slowing down the train. (Photo: PTI)

‘Let 500 trains pass by, people won’t move’: Host bragged before Amritsar tragedy

Navjot Kaur Sidhu said Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had ordered a magisterial probe and after four weeks, it would be known who was at fault. (Photo: PTI)         

PM hoists tricolour at Red Fort on 75th anniversary of Azad Hind government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled national flag at Red Fort to mark 75th anniversary of the proclamation of ‘Azad Hind government’ headed by Subhash Chandra Bose. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

‘Peace possible due to your services’: PM Modi inaugurates police memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the policemen killed in an ambush by Chinese troops in 1959 at Hot Spring area in Ladakh. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham