Telangana development hit due to TRS 'inefficient' govt, claims BJP leader

PTI
Published Oct 21, 2018, 6:26 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 6:26 pm IST
Ram Madhav alleged TRS government was corrupt and said the party should be voted out in the December 7 assembly elections.
Madhav urged the people to vote for the BJP if they wanted 'goods days to come', saying it was committed to development. (Photo: PTI | File)
Hyderabad: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav Sunday alleged Telangana was lagging behind in development due to "inefficient" government run by caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and urged the people to vote for his party in coming polls to usher in goods days for the state.

Addressing a party workers meeting at Malkajgiri here, he also alleged Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was corrupt and said the party should be voted out in the December 7 assembly elections.

 

“...Telangana is lagging behind in terms of development despite having good resources and quality human resources. Telangana deserves better. Telangana deserves BJP," he said.

He urged the people to vote for the BJP if they wanted "goods days to come", saying it was committed to development.

Taking a dig at the TRS for going in for premature dissolution of the assembly, he said it took the decision because it failed to run the government for full five years.

The BJP leader accused KCR (as Rao is popularly known) of failure to deliver on his promise of creating Bangaru Telangana' (Golden Telangana) but instead building his own 'Golden House Family (of his)'.

KCR had run an inefficient government, Madhav alleged as he claimed that even his cabinet ministers had to wait for days to get his appointment.

He also said the TRS created an illusion that it was the only party which fought for separate Telanagana.

Telangana is not a result of any single party. Every party contributed to it and BJP was the first party to espouse Telangana cause, Madhav said.

Hitting back at the TRS and Congress for calling BJP a communal party, he said both the parties had supported the "communal MIM" and had no moral right to make the charge against his party.

TRS which has an understanding with a communal party like MIM and Congress when in power in the past worked along with MIM have no right to portray BJP as a communal party, he said.

He asserted that BJP never indulged in "sectarian politics" and development was its only mantra. That was why it ruled several states "where Muslims, Christians and Buddhists and tribals are majority voters," the BJP leader added.

...
Tags: bjp, ram madhav, telangana government, k chandrasekhar rao, telangana assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




