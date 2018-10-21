Swine flu hits six babus in Telangana

With the number of swine flu cases shooting up, the health wing has held an emergency meeting to evolve ways to tackle the situation. Officials discussed awareness campaigns and prevention methods.

Hyderabad: Three IAS officers and three state cadre officers have contracted swine flu. While the state officers picked up the infection while working in rural areas in Mahbubnagar district, the IAS officers perhaps contracted the infection during festive gatherings.

The state officers have been sent to hospitals, and the IAS officers put under self-isolation at home. They are among the 144 cases of swine flu confirmed so far this month, against 45 in September.

With the number of swine flu cases shooting up, the health wing has held an emergency meeting to evolve ways to tackle the situation. Officials discussed awareness campaigns and prevention methods.

Speaking about the three state officers who picked up swine flu, a senior officer explained, “This is an air-borne infection. As there are various government programmes being carried out, officials constantly interact with the people.”

The epidemiology wing of the government states that high-profile cases of government officers, politicians and industrialists are listed and it does create a flutter in the senior circles.

Public warned of infection

A senior government doctor in charge of tabulation of swine flu cases in the city said, “We are only taking the numbers of confirmed cases from private and government hospitals. We are not checking the names of the patients.”

A senior doctor said, “If there are more cases, there will be a vaccination drive. The number of cases listed in this manner is to create pressure so that the government officers too will be vaccinated by the government.”

But vaccination does not provide 100 per cent immunity from the virus. The vaccine is meant only for those who are immune-compromised. To ensure that the viral load is contained, isolation along with proper rest and adequate nutrition is recommended along with symptomatic treatment.

The sudden dip in the temperature in the mornings and late in the night will activate the virus. It is important to avoid crowd places, practice cough etiquette and ensure that there is frequent hand washing during these winter months.