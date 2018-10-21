Sophia to steal show at Fintech Festival to be held in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The world’s first robot citizen, Sophia, is expected to steal the show at the Vizag Fintech Festival to be held in Vizag from October 22 to 26.

The festival will showcase product launches, innovations, and augment the forethought through conference and exhibition.

Sophia, a Saudi Arabian citizen, was first activated on April 19, 2015 and is able to display more than 62 facial expressions. Hong Kong-headquartered Hanson Robotics has said that its social humanoid robot will now help research artificial general intelligence (AGI).

JA Chowdary, Special Chief Secretary and IT Advisor to AP government said Sophia will also interact with the participants who will be experts in the financial technologies, regulators, investors and IT professionals. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will be present.