search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli got to his 49th ODI fifty. (Photo: AP) LIVE| IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Kohli departs for 140 runs
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Six more people tested positive for Zika virus in Rajasthan, cases rise to 123

PTI
Published Oct 21, 2018, 7:24 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
The virus, transmitted through the aedes aegypti mosquito, causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain.
The state health department also formed a five-member committee on Saturday to investigate, examine and track Zika virus disease in pregnant patients of first trimester. (Representational Image)
 The state health department also formed a five-member committee on Saturday to investigate, examine and track Zika virus disease in pregnant patients of first trimester. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Six more people tested positive for Zika virus in Rajasthan's Jaipur district Sunday, taking the total number of such cases to 123, a government official said.

Of the 123 patients, around 105 have recovered after treatment, he said. The state health department also formed a five-member committee on Saturday to investigate, examine and track Zika virus disease in pregnant patients of first trimester. The committee will submit the report to the director public health from time to time, an order said.     

 

Most of the cases which have been reported are from Shastri Nagar area here where fogging and other anti-larvae activities are being carried out to prevent the spread of the virus.     

The virus, transmitted through the aedes aegypti mosquito, causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain. It is harmful to pregnant women, as it can lead to microcephaly, a condition in which a baby's head is significantly smaller in newborns.     

In India, the first outbreak was reported in Ahmedabad in January 2017 and the second in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district in July that year. Both these outbreaks were successfully contained through intensive surveillance and vector management.

The disease is under surveillance of the Union Health Ministry although it is no longer a Public Health Emergency of International Concern under WHO notification since November 18, 2016.

...
Tags: rajasthan, zika virus, rajasthan health department, union health ministry, who
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Three WhatsApp features to change your chatting experience

WhatsApp will soon roll out the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode as well as introduce Stickers.
 

Top 5 safest cars in India under Rs 10 lakh

That car with all the fancy bells and whistles is purely wasteful if it doesn’t offer you protection in the case of a crash.
 

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu dined at Saravana Bhavan, a popular south Indian restaurant in Brussels. (Photo: Twitter | @VPSecretariat)
 

Rupee fall, high NPAs still cause for concern: former RBI Governor Jalan

Terming the Modi government's performance as a mixed story, former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan on Sunday said the declining value of rupee and high non-performing assets continue to remain a cause for concern.(Photo: Youtube)
 

Weekly Wrap-up: Santro & Harrier prices, upcoming cars, latest launches and more

New Hyundai Santro 2018 Expected Prices Now Out: We think it would top at Rs 5.35 lakh.
 

US says it could remove India from currency monitoring list

India's current account deficit widened in the four quarters through June 2018 to 1.9 per cent of the GDP.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBI files case against own top official, Rakesh Asthana, in bribery case

Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Asthana is currently heading the Special Investigating Team handling crucial cases such as AgustaWestland chopper scam and loan fraud by business tycoon Vijay Mallya. (Photo: File)

BJP desperate to rewrite history, appropriate Netaji's legacy: Congress

The Congress leader alleged that while the RSS and BJP were praising Bose for his military endeavours to liberate India, their 'ideological ancestors had done totally the opposite'. (Photo: PTI | File)

Telangana development hit due to TRS 'inefficient' govt, claims BJP leader

Madhav urged the people to vote for the BJP if they wanted 'goods days to come', saying it was committed to development. (Photo: PTI | File)

J&K: 3 soldiers killed in encounter with Pakistani intruders along LoC

Another security personnel was injured during the encounter, which took place in the Sunderbani sector. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Half-marathon in Delhi uses radio waves to clean smoggy air for runners

After medical experts urged the cancelling of last year's race, marathon organisers responded by bringing the race date forward to October, away from Diwali in November when the firecrackers are set off. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham