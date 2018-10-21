search on deccanchronicle.com
PM hoists tricolour at Red Fort on 75th anniversary of Azad Hind government

Published Oct 21, 2018, 11:00 am IST
PM Modi, 'We have attained 'Swaraj' after lakhs of sacrifices. It is our responsibility to maintain this 'Swaraj' with 'Suraaj''.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled national flag at Red Fort to mark 75th anniversary of the proclamation of ‘Azad Hind government’ headed by Subhash Chandra Bose. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of ‘Azad Hind government’ headed by Subhash Chandra Bose.

Traditionally, the prime minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort on Independence Day.

 

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, “Netaji had promised an India where everyone has equal rights and equal opportunities. He had promised a prosperous nation which was proud of its traditions, development in all areas. He had promised to uproot 'divide & rule'”.

However, “even after so many years, those dreams remain unfulfilled”, he added.

The Prime Minister further said, “We have attained 'Swaraj' after lakhs of sacrifices. It is our responsibility to maintain this 'Swaraj' with 'Suraaj'”.

Hailing the BJP-led Centre, PM Modi said that the government made big and tough decisions to strengthen defence sector.

“In last 4 years, several measures were taken to strengthen the defence. Best technologies were brought to the defence. This government has strength to make big and tough decisions, it'll continue. Be it surgical strike or making the files of Netaji public, decision was taken by our government,” he said.

According to reports, the decision to hoist the national flag at the Red Fort was taken in August this year by a group of Netaji followers and family members, including his grand-nephew and BJP Bengal vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose. They had then requested the PM to join them in the celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced his decision to attend the ceremony during an interaction with BJP workers via video-conference.

Accusing the Congress of neglecting the contributions of many great personalities towards India’s freedom, PM Modi said that the BJP respects everybody who served the country, irrespective of party affiliation.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, azad hind government, netaji subhash chandra bose
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




