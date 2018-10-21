search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nirbhaya case in West Bengal: Woman raped, rod inserted in her private parts

PTI
Published Oct 21, 2018, 8:39 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 8:39 pm IST
The woman has been admitted to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital and stated to be in serious condition.
The accused called the woman out of her home on the pretext of resolving the land dispute, raped her and tortured her by inserting an iron road in her private parts, the victim alleged. (Representational Image)
 The accused called the woman out of her home on the pretext of resolving the land dispute, raped her and tortured her by inserting an iron road in her private parts, the victim alleged. (Representational Image)

Jalpaiguri: A woman was raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts allegedly by a relative angry over a land dispute with her family in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, police said Sunday.

The woman has been admitted to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital and stated to be in serious condition.

 

The incident brings back the memories of the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case in New Delhi in which a woman was gangraped inside a moving bus and one of the accused inserted a rod in her private parts.

Police said the Jalpaiguri victim was raped on Saturday night allegedly by a relative near a pond close to her home in Niranjan Pat locality under Dhupguri police station area.

The accused called the woman out of her home on the pretext of resolving the land dispute, raped her and tortured her by inserting an iron road in her private parts, the victim alleged.

Another person accompanied the accused but he did not rape her, she said.

Police said a rickshaw-puller found her and took her home. She was taken to Dhupguri hospital on Sunday morning and shifted to Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital.

The woman's husband was not at home during the incident. The accused relative and his companion were detained and being interrogated, police said.

...
Tags: woman raped, nirbhaya rape case, rod inserted in private parts, crime, rape
Location: India, West Bengal




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Three WhatsApp features to change your chatting experience

WhatsApp will soon roll out the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode as well as introduce Stickers.
 

Top 5 safest cars in India under Rs 10 lakh

That car with all the fancy bells and whistles is purely wasteful if it doesn’t offer you protection in the case of a crash.
 

Venkaiah Naidu savours crispy Dosa at Saravana Bhavan in Belgium

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu dined at Saravana Bhavan, a popular south Indian restaurant in Brussels. (Photo: Twitter | @VPSecretariat)
 

Rupee fall, high NPAs still cause for concern: former RBI Governor Jalan

Terming the Modi government's performance as a mixed story, former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan on Sunday said the declining value of rupee and high non-performing assets continue to remain a cause for concern.(Photo: Youtube)
 

Weekly Wrap-up: Santro & Harrier prices, upcoming cars, latest launches and more

New Hyundai Santro 2018 Expected Prices Now Out: We think it would top at Rs 5.35 lakh.
 

US says it could remove India from currency monitoring list

India's current account deficit widened in the four quarters through June 2018 to 1.9 per cent of the GDP.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

On Day 5, four women stopped from proceeding to Sabarimala shrine

Devotees protest as several female devotee arrive to offer prayers at Sabarimala temple on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Amritsar mishap due to 'negligence', probe will fix accountability: Police

At least 300 people were watching the 'Ravana dahan' at a ground adjacent to railway tracks. (Photo: File) 

Now #MenToo movement to 'expose' harassment by women

Noting that #MeToo was a good movement, he however said it should not be misused to fix somebody by levelling false allegations. (Representational Image)

Six more people tested positive for Zika virus in Rajasthan, cases rise to 123

The state health department also formed a five-member committee on Saturday to investigate, examine and track Zika virus disease in pregnant patients of first trimester. (Representational Image)

CBI files case against own top official, Rakesh Asthana, in bribery case

Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Asthana is currently heading the Special Investigating Team handling crucial cases such as AgustaWestland chopper scam and loan fraud by business tycoon Vijay Mallya. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham