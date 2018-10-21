Leaders bank on K Chandrasekhar Rao image to win election

Hyderabad: The Assembly elections will be a real test for TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao rather than the party candidates.

In several constituencies TRS candidates are facing rough weather from their own party cadres and also from the public.

Despite this, they have put their hope in Mr Rao’s image and hope it will pull them through. Mr Rao is also very confident that his stature and his schemes would do the magic on December 7.

In several constituencies, people are opposing TRS candidates but not Mr Rao.

A typical statement is, “We don’t want this candidate, but we want KCR and the TRS”.

In some constituencies, people are not allowing TRS candidates to enter their villages. The party leadership is also aware of the dissatisfaction among the public over some of the candidates.

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao accepting this in a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle said, “The image of KCR will overshadow the dissatisfaction.”

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao remains confident that the TRS will win 100-plus seats. Two days ago, he said the TRS victory was a foregone conclusion, and the party was fighting to cross the 100-seat mark. In the last four and a half years, the TRS government has spent about `2 lakh crore on welfare schemes which have given multiple benefit to most people.

According to government figures, the total beneficiaries of the all the welfare schemes put together add up to about seven crore which is double the population of the state according to the 2011 Census.

The TRS is expecting that at least one crore voters will be positively inclined towards the party and this will help the party win the elections.

The state has 2.73 crore voters, and the voting percentage is usually about 70 per cent.

That means 1.91 crore people would vote, and the TRS wants just a little more than half of this.