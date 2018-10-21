search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Leaders bank on K Chandrasekhar Rao image to win election

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Oct 21, 2018, 12:44 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 12:44 am IST
People oppose TRS candidates but not the CM.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.
 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: The Assembly elections will be a real test for TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao rather than the party candidates.

In several constituencies TRS candidates are facing rough weather from their own party cadres and also from the public. 

 

Despite this, they have put their hope in Mr Rao’s image and hope it will pull them through. Mr Rao is also very confident that his stature and his schemes would do the magic on December 7.

In several constituencies, people are opposing TRS candidates but not Mr Rao. 

A typical statement is, “We don’t want this candidate, but we want KCR and the TRS”.

In some constituencies, people are not allowing TRS candidates to enter their villages. The party leadership is also aware of the dissatisfaction among the public over some of the candidates.

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao accepting this in a recent interview with Deccan Chronicle said, “The image of KCR will overshadow the dissatisfaction.”

Mr Chandrasekhar Rao remains confident that the TRS will win 100-plus seats. Two days ago, he said the TRS victory was a foregone conclusion, and the party was fighting to cross the 100-seat mark. In the last four and a half years, the TRS government has spent about `2 lakh crore on welfare schemes which have given multiple benefit to most people. 

According to government figures, the total beneficiaries of the all the welfare schemes put together add up to about seven crore which is double the population of the state according to the 2011 Census. 

The TRS is expecting that at least one crore voters will be positively inclined towards the party and this will help the party win the elections.

The state has 2.73 crore voters, and the voting percentage is usually about 70 per cent. 

That means 1.91 crore people would vote, and the TRS wants just a little more than half of this. 

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, trs president, 2018 assembly elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

Apart from Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap and Vikamaditya Motwane, Phantom Films’ fourth member was Madhu Mantena.
 

Rishabh Pant to make ODI debut as India-West Indies series kicks off in Guwahati?

Although MS Dhoni will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant will play as a batsman as India look to solve their middle-order puzzle ahead of the World Cup 2019. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues

Joyous debut royal tour by the couple was buoyed by news that they are expecting their first baby. (Photo: AP)
 

8 ways for weight loss without diet or exercise

Here are 8 ways to lose weight without diet or exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Govt to allow data service initially under in-flight connectivity

Under the proposed in-flight connectivity guidelines, both voice and data services would be provided to passengers on flights.
 

ISL 2018-19: How Jorge Costa plotted FC Pune City's downfall in Maharashtra derby

Midfield general Paulo Machado was top-notch with his distribution and it was his partnership with the effervescent Rafael Bastos that caused an endless amount of trouble for Pune’s creaky rearguard. (Photo: ISL Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Women in India scared to come out: Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP in Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a gathering on the occasion of 'Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration day' at Charminar. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Amritsar train tragedy: Railways to launch massive anti-trespassing drive

'We will launch a nationwide campaign against trespassing and the dangers thereof. This is all that we can do to avoid such tragedies,' Lohani said. (Photo: PTI | File)

8 new Zika cases in Rajasthan, people infected in outbreak climbs to 117

A man sleeps under the cover of a mosquito net in the evening. Zika virus is transmitted through the aedes aegypti mosquito, and causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain. (Photo: AP)

Dalit activist aborts Sabarimala trek after rain, cops to verify background

If Manju manages to reach the shrine, she would be the first woman from the menstruating age group to visit the temple. (Photo: File) 

Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver in Telangana; slams PM Modi, KCR

Rahul Gandhi kicked off the party's campaign for December 7 Telangana Assembly polls at a public meeting in Nirmal district. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham