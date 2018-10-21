search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Independents win big in Jammu and Kashmir local polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Oct 21, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 12:54 am IST
These elections covered 79 municipal bodies with an electorate of about 1.7 million.
Two major political parties National Conference and Peoples’ Democratic Party along with the CPM and the BSP stayed away from the exercise.
 Two major political parties National Conference and Peoples’ Democratic Party along with the CPM and the BSP stayed away from the exercise.

SRINAGAR: It is mainly the independent candidates who have carried the day as the counting of votes in the Jammu and Kashmir civic polls was completed on Saturday. The elections were held in four phases under tight security earlier this month with separatists boycott call finding many takers in the Kashmir Valley alone. 

These elections covered 79 municipal bodies with an electorate of about 1.7 million.  Two major political parties National Conference and Peoples’ Democratic Party along with the CPM and the BSP stayed away from the exercise.

 

Among the other parties in fray, the BJP has emerged as the largest party in the Jammu division and the Congress has done marginally better in the Kashmir Valley. 

As per the results declared by the Chief Electoral Office here, the BJP has won in 100 wards, the Congress in 157, independents in 178 and others in four wards of the Valley. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest party in Jammu, while the Congress did marginally better in Kashmir Valley as counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir’s civic polls was completed on Saturday. But surprisingly, it was mainly the Independent candidates who carried the day.

As per the results declared by the Chief Electoral Office, the BJP won in 100 wards, the Congress in 157, but Independents emerged as the single largest group by winning 178 and 110 wards in Kashmir and Jammu divisions of the state, respectively. 

The boycott call given by several political parties and separatists, coupled with threats by militants, helped both the BJP and the Congress in a major way as 76 and 78 candidates from the respective national parties were elected unopposed. 

A total of 75 Independents won the elections uncontested in the Kashmiri Valley where the boycott call was a success. In Srinagar, in fact, a woman candidate was declared a winner after she beat her closest rival by one vote. In all, three votes had been cast in the ward. The National Conference, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) along with the CPM and the BSP had boycotted the elections. 

In the Jammu region, which includes the districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Udhampur, Poonch and Rajouri, the BJP candidates won 212 wards, the Congress 110, National Panthers Party 13 and Independents 185. In Leh, the Congress swept the polls winning all the 13 seats, while in Kargil, the Congress won six. 

...
Tags: bjp, jammu municipal corporation, pdp, national conference, cpi(m)
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

Apart from Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap and Vikamaditya Motwane, Phantom Films’ fourth member was Madhu Mantena.
 

Rishabh Pant to make ODI debut as India-West Indies series kicks off in Guwahati?

Although MS Dhoni will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant will play as a batsman as India look to solve their middle-order puzzle ahead of the World Cup 2019. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues

Joyous debut royal tour by the couple was buoyed by news that they are expecting their first baby. (Photo: AP)
 

8 ways for weight loss without diet or exercise

Here are 8 ways to lose weight without diet or exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Govt to allow data service initially under in-flight connectivity

Under the proposed in-flight connectivity guidelines, both voice and data services would be provided to passengers on flights.
 

ISL 2018-19: How Jorge Costa plotted FC Pune City's downfall in Maharashtra derby

Midfield general Paulo Machado was top-notch with his distribution and it was his partnership with the effervescent Rafael Bastos that caused an endless amount of trouble for Pune’s creaky rearguard. (Photo: ISL Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Molestation trial against RK Pachauri

RK Pachauri

Women in India scared to come out: Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP in Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a gathering on the occasion of 'Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration day' at Charminar. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Amritsar train tragedy: Railways to launch massive anti-trespassing drive

'We will launch a nationwide campaign against trespassing and the dangers thereof. This is all that we can do to avoid such tragedies,' Lohani said. (Photo: PTI | File)

8 new Zika cases in Rajasthan, people infected in outbreak climbs to 117

A man sleeps under the cover of a mosquito net in the evening. Zika virus is transmitted through the aedes aegypti mosquito, and causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain. (Photo: AP)

Dalit activist aborts Sabarimala trek after rain, cops to verify background

If Manju manages to reach the shrine, she would be the first woman from the menstruating age group to visit the temple. (Photo: File) 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham