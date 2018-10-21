J&K: Encounter underway in South Kashmir's Kulgam

An encounter is presently underway between terrorists and the security forces in Larro area of Kulgam district of South Kashmir. (Representational Image)

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter is presently underway between terrorists and the security forces in Larro area of Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

One or two terrorists are believed to be holed up in a house.

The Jammu and Kashmir police had initially launched a cordon and search operation in Laroo which later turned into an encounter.

Cordon and Search Operation which was launched in Laroo Kulgam has turned into an encounter. Details to follow. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) October 21, 2018

The encounter comes two days after two terrorists were gunned down when they tried to attack the police in the Kralhaar area of Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

The police recovered two AK-47 rifles with Under Barrel Grenade Launcher, three grenades, two Chinese pistols and other weapons from their possession.