search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Cyclone Titli a national Calamity, Chandrababu Naidu tells Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 21, 2018, 1:06 am IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 1:06 am IST
It may be noted that Mr Naidu had written to the PM earlier on October 13.
AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
 AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has sent a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing him to declare Cyclone Titli a national calamity and immediately release Rs 1,200 crore as interim relief.

It may be noted that Mr Naidu had written to the PM earlier on October 13.

 

The CM said Titli devastated north coastal AP, especially Udhanam area of Srikakulam district. The cyclone damaged the public and private properties in 1,802 villages covering Srikakulam and Vizianagarm districts resulting in death of 16 persons, the letter said.

Mr Naidu stated that the total damage due to Titli amounted to `3,435.29 crore, and sought the Centre’s immediate help.

...
Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, cyclone titli
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

Apart from Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap and Vikamaditya Motwane, Phantom Films’ fourth member was Madhu Mantena.
 

Rishabh Pant to make ODI debut as India-West Indies series kicks off in Guwahati?

Although MS Dhoni will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant will play as a batsman as India look to solve their middle-order puzzle ahead of the World Cup 2019. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues

Joyous debut royal tour by the couple was buoyed by news that they are expecting their first baby. (Photo: AP)
 

8 ways for weight loss without diet or exercise

Here are 8 ways to lose weight without diet or exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Govt to allow data service initially under in-flight connectivity

Under the proposed in-flight connectivity guidelines, both voice and data services would be provided to passengers on flights.
 

ISL 2018-19: How Jorge Costa plotted FC Pune City's downfall in Maharashtra derby

Midfield general Paulo Machado was top-notch with his distribution and it was his partnership with the effervescent Rafael Bastos that caused an endless amount of trouble for Pune’s creaky rearguard. (Photo: ISL Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lucknow: Monkeys kill one, family wants FIR

A group of monkeys rained bricks on him and the man was hit on the head and chest that led to his death.

Molestation trial against RK Pachauri

RK Pachauri

Women in India scared to come out: Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP in Hyderabad

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a gathering on the occasion of 'Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Yatra commemoration day' at Charminar. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Amritsar train tragedy: Railways to launch massive anti-trespassing drive

'We will launch a nationwide campaign against trespassing and the dangers thereof. This is all that we can do to avoid such tragedies,' Lohani said. (Photo: PTI | File)

8 new Zika cases in Rajasthan, people infected in outbreak climbs to 117

A man sleeps under the cover of a mosquito net in the evening. Zika virus is transmitted through the aedes aegypti mosquito, and causes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham