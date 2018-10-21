Cyclone Titli a national Calamity, Chandrababu Naidu tells Centre

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has sent a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing him to declare Cyclone Titli a national calamity and immediately release Rs 1,200 crore as interim relief.

It may be noted that Mr Naidu had written to the PM earlier on October 13.

The CM said Titli devastated north coastal AP, especially Udhanam area of Srikakulam district. The cyclone damaged the public and private properties in 1,802 villages covering Srikakulam and Vizianagarm districts resulting in death of 16 persons, the letter said.

Mr Naidu stated that the total damage due to Titli amounted to `3,435.29 crore, and sought the Centre’s immediate help.