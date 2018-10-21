search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  After winning the two-match Test series in under six-playing days, Virat Kohli-led India will be out to continue their good run of form against West Indies as the two teams kick off the five-match ODI series here on Sunday. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Rishabh Pant makes ODI debut as India elect to bowl
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Clashes in Amritsar as cops get rid of protestors blocking rail tracks

PTI
Published Oct 21, 2018, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Oct 21, 2018, 1:26 pm IST
Punjab police commando and photojournalist were injured as protestors started pelting stones and indulged in brick-batting.
The situation is tense at and around Amritsar accident site and a huge police deployment has been made to maintain law and order. (Photo: ANI screengrab)
 The situation is tense at and around Amritsar accident site and a huge police deployment has been made to maintain law and order. (Photo: ANI screengrab)

Amritsar: Protesters clashed with security personnel and pelted them with stones at the Amritsar train accident site after they were removed from the railway tracks, police officials said.

A Punjab police commando and a photojournalist were injured as the protestors, who were staging a sit-in at the site, started pelting stones and indulged in brick-batting, they said.

 

The situation is tense at and around the site and a huge police deployment has been made to maintain law and order, they said.

Officials said that personnel from the Punjab Police and Rapid Action Force have been deployed alongside the state police commandos.

The clash started minutes after the security forces removed the protestors, numbering in hundreds, from the track to clear it for traffic, the officials said.

Also Read: Amritsar train tragedy: Trace those missing, give adequate aid, demand protesters

Local residents have been protesting at the site and blocking the railway track since Friday evening when 61 Dussehra revellers were mowed down by a speeding train.

Police are also making the announcement on loudspeakers asking people to remain inside their houses.

...
Tags: amritsar train accident, punjab police
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Weekly Wrap-up: Santro & Harrier prices, upcoming cars, latest launches and more

New Hyundai Santro 2018 Expected Prices Now Out: We think it would top at Rs 5.35 lakh.
 

US says it could remove India from currency monitoring list

India's current account deficit widened in the four quarters through June 2018 to 1.9 per cent of the GDP.
 

Prince Harry inspires athletes as pregnant Meghan trims Australia schedule

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watches her husband Britain's Prince Harry speaks during a lunchtime reception hosted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Invictus Games competitors, their families and friends in Sydney Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

Vikas Bahl’s lawyer claims Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane tried using victim

Apart from Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap and Vikamaditya Motwane, Phantom Films’ fourth member was Madhu Mantena.
 

Rishabh Pant to make ODI debut as India-West Indies series kicks off in Guwahati?

Although MS Dhoni will be India’s first-choice wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant will play as a batsman as India look to solve their middle-order puzzle ahead of the World Cup 2019. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

Nokia 3.1 Plus review: Yet another classy Nokia on a budget

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is a very classy and bears a rock solid Nokia-style exterior.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India to host global meet on maternal, child health in December: UNICEF

UNICEF said that India has made significant progress in improving maternal health and reducing child mortality. (Photo: File) 

Senior Assam cop suspended for security lapse during CJI Ranjan Gogoi's visit

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and his wife had visited Guwahati on October 17 and his programme was intimated by the General Administration Department to all concerned. (Photo: File | ANI)

‘Magic spell’: BJP plans to get magicians for campaigning in MP elections

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls will be held on November 28 and counting of votes will take place on December 11. (Photo: File)

Amritsar train tragedy: Trace those missing, give adequate aid, demand protesters

The protesters raised slogans against the district administration and vent their ire against the railways for not slowing down the train. (Photo: PTI)

‘Let 500 trains pass by, people won’t move’: Host bragged before Amritsar tragedy

Navjot Kaur Sidhu said Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had ordered a magisterial probe and after four weeks, it would be known who was at fault. (Photo: PTI)         
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham